Pakistan ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is gearing up for the T20 World Cup in Australia. The pacer had sustained an injury and thus missed the 2022 Asia Cup before also missing out on the seven-match home T20I series against England that his side won 4-3. Afridi's last appearance for Pakistan came in July this year but his presence in the T20 mega event will definitely boost the morale of the team. Pakistan's former pacer Mohammad Sami feels that the team was lacking a "strike bowler" in the absence of Shaheen.

Sami said that Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jr are also doing well but the inclusion of Shaheen will make Pakistan's squad "more lethal".

"Pakistan were lacking a strike bowler (in the absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi). Haris Rauf has been bowling well, Mohammad Wasim Jr is also there. Shaheen's addition to the squad will make the bowling combination more lethal," said Sami on Paktv.tv.

Pakistan face India in a high-voltage Super 12 game at the T20 World Cup on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The match will also be the campaign opener for both the sides.

Promoted

Shaheen's participation in the match seems certain as the player has recovered from his knee injury. Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Saturday gave an update on the match-fitness of the ace pacer.

"Shaheen has come back, Fakhar (Zaman) has also come back. For the first game, we have six days and we have two practice games as well. We have to utilise that. Shaheen especially the way he has come back, he is fully fit and he always gives his 100 per cent. Looking forward to seeing him play," said Babar.