Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 80 runs in a rain-shortened one-day international at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday. The home team scored 205 all out after 40.2 overs thanks mainly to a 62-run eighth-wicket stand between Richard Ngarava (48) and Sikandar Raza (39). Pakistan, reeling from a 3-0 ODI series loss to Australia this week, were struggling at 60-6 after 21 overs when torrential rain, thunder and lightning halted play in the southern city.

After a delay of several hours, the match was called off and the Duckworth Lewis Stern method applied, giving Zimbabwe a convincing victory. The teams meet again on Tuesday and Thursday before playing a three Twenty20 internationals. Pakistan then travel to South Africa for an all-format tour.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe 205 in 40.2 overs (R. Ngarava 48, S. Raza 39, T. Marumani 29; F. Akram 3-24, S. Ali Agha 3-42) v Pakistan 60-6 in 21 overs (M. Rizwan 19 not out; B. Muzarabani 2-9, S. Williams 2-12)

Result: Zimbabwe won by 80 runs (DLS method)