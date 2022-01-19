Watch: Team India's Herculean Effort At The Gabba vs Australia Completes One Year
Team India registered one of their most "historic wins" when they defeated hosts Australia at the Gabba to seal series 2-1.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reminisced one of Team India's greatest Test series wins at the Gabba in Brisbane that was achieved in 2021. As the win completes one year on Wednesday, BCCI posted a picture of the team taking a round of the stadium with the Indian flag after they went past Australia by three wickets. "#OnThisDay in 2021. A historic win at the Gabba that helped #TeamIndia seal the series against Australia 2-1," tweeted BCCI.
#OnThisDay in 2021— BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2022
A historic win at the Gabba that helped #TeamIndia seal the series against Australia 2-1 pic.twitter.com/MgzQ7mP1NB
Here's a look at the key moments from the match at the Gabba:
#OnThisDay #TeamIndia conquered the Gabba.— JN_ (@_Its_Me_JN) January 19, 2022
one of their greatest ever Test wins @RishabhPant17 the Star #Gabba #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/JW9YC5aq5U
The 2020/21 Test series is a memorable one as India beat Australia in Australia for the second time in a row.
The series was a concoction of drama, action, verbal duels and a riveting finale that had both countries at the edge of their seats.
After going down by eight wickets at the Adelaide Oval, India fought back to win by the same margin in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
The third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground was closely fought but ended in a draw. However, it all came down to the deciding Test in Brisbane.
With India fighting a spirited home team alongside multiple injury concerns, the men in blue showcased one of the greatest warrior-like moments led brilliantly with the bat by wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant.
Pant's 89 not out in the second innings ensured India walked out victorious and end a testing year with a bang.