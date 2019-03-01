 
don't
miss
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni Present Team India's New Jersey

Updated: 01 March 2019 21:08 IST

The new Team India jersey has some interesting facts engraved on it.

Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni Present Team India
MS Dhoni presented the national team's new jersey ahead of the Australia ODI series. © BCCI

Team India's limited-overs deputy captain Rohit Sharma and veteran MS Dhoni presented their national team's new jersey ahead of the Australia One-Day International (ODI) series and World Cup 2019. The new jersey comes with interesting facts engraved on it -- which includes the dates of Team India's both 50-over World Cup wins and Twenty20 World Cup triumph. Along with Rohit and Dhoni, premier Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and batsman KL Rahul were also elated on presenting the new jersey.

"This is out new jersey which we will be sporting during the ODI series. It helps to be agile on the field. One interesting fact that the jersey also has is, along with all the colours, the dates when we won the first World Cup, the T20 World Cup and our second 50-over format World Cup winning date in Mumbai," Rohit told bcci.tv.

"All these facts are rare and it is pretty nice and good looking."

India will look to put their best foot forward and fine-tune their game in their final One-day International assignment before the ICC World Cup 2019, which will get underway from May 30. The first ODI of the five-match series between India and Australia will be played in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The challenge against Australia, who recently swept the two-match T20I series, will help India figure out a balance for the World Cup squad.

India will begin their 2019 World Cup campaign against South Africa at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on June 5.

Topics : India Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli MS Dhoni Cricket
