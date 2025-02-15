Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Telecast: The inaugural edition's winner Mumbai Indians will bank on their core group of players while two-time finalists Delhi Capitals will expect fireworks from Shafali Verma when they face-off in the second game of the Women's Premier League in Vadodara on Saturday. The finalists of the first WPL in 2023, both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals made it to the knockouts in the second edition last year but lost to the eventual champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the eliminator and the final respectively.

Those defeats were certainly not reflective of how well MI and DC had fared until the knockouts stage, with Harmanpreet Kaur's side finishing second in the points table with five wins in eight matches and Meg Lanning's team topping it with six wins in as many outings.

The winners of WPL 2023, Mumbai Indians tend to lean on their core group of players - both overseas and Indian - and a similar approach can be expected this year, with only a few changes taking place in terms of squad composition.

On their part, Delhi Capitals will be keen to do one better after finishing as runner-up for two times in a row ever since the competition began. One of the most consistent teams in the competition, the Lanning-led Delhi have strong talent base across departments but the key will be to deliver in crucial matches.

When will the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Women's Premier League 2025 match take place?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Women's Premier League 2025 match will take place on Saturday, February 15.

Where will the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Women's Premier League 2025 match be held?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Women's Premier League 2025 match will be held at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.

What time will the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Women's Premier League 2025 match start?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Women's Premier League 2025 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss for the game will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Women's Premier League 2025 match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Women's Premier League 2025 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Women's Premier League 2025 match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Women's Premier League 2025 match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

With PTI Inputs