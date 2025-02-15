Story ProgressBack to home
Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Live Score Updates, WPL 2025
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals kick off their Women's Premier League 2025 campaign on Saturday.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Updates© BCCI
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates: Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals kick off their Women's Premier League 2025 campaign on Saturday. While the inaugural edition champions Mumbai will bank on their core group of players, the two-time finalists Delhi will expect fireworks from Shafali Verma when the two teams come up against each other at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara on Saturday. The finalists of the first WPL in 2023, both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals made it to the knockouts in the second edition last year but lost to the eventual champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the eliminator and the final respectively. (Live Scorecard)
Match 2, Women's Premier League, 2025, Feb 15, 2025
Play In Progress
MI
1/1 (1.0)
DC
BCA Stadium, Vadodara
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 1.00
Batsman
Yastika Bhatia
1 (1)
Natalie Sciver-Brunt
0* (3)
Bowler
Shikha Pandey
1/1 (1)
MI vs DC, WPL 2025, Live Updates
No run.
Wide yorker, around off. Natalie Sciver-Brunt looks to put some bat behind this but gets beaten.
On a length around off, Natalie Sciver-Brunt looks to take on the mid off fielder but miscues this off the cue end on the bounce towards mid off.
Natalie Sciver-Brunt walks out at 3.
OUT! EDGED AND GONE IN THE SLIP CORDON! Pitched-up wide outside off, shaping back into the batter. Hayley Matthews gets lured into that big booming drive through cover but the ball finds an outside edge and flies straight to Meg Lanning at first slip.
Pitched-up around middle and off, Hayley Matthews steps across and drives this straight at mid on for no run.
We are underway with a single. Back of a length around middle and leg, Yastika Bhatia swipes this towards deep square for a single to begin the game.
The stage is set for the match to commence. The two umpires take the field, followed by the Delhi team, led by captain Meg Lanning. Meanwhile, Mumbai openers Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia make their way to the crease. Delhi's Shikha Pandey is ready to bowl the first over of the contest.
Amelia Kerr of Mumbai reflected on the team's return to action, saying it feels like no time has passed since their last outing. She expressed excitement about reuniting with her teammates and competing at the highest level. For Kerr, the focus is on playing her role and contributing to the team's success, striving to perform to the best of her abilities. She acknowledged the challenges posed by the short boundaries, which will demand a lot from the bowlers. Kerr also shared her impressions from the team's intra-squad practice games, highlighting the impressive form of left-hander Kamalini G. She praised the abundance of talented players, which bodes well for Indian cricket. Ultimately, Kerr emphasized the importance of enjoying the game and thriving in the tournament's electric atmosphere. She stressed that the key to success lies in every player exceling in their respective roles and coming together as a cohesive unit.
Jemimah Rodrigues of Delhi expressed her excitement ahead of the match, describing her team as a "blessing" and a "great bunch" to be around. She revealed that the team is well-prepared and eager to take on the challenge. Rodrigues shared her observations from watching the previous day's game, noting that the ball tended to keep low, and one side of the ground appeared shorter, suggesting a high-scoring game. She emphasized her approach to playing according to the situation and giving her best. Rodrigues also expressed her delight in seeing teammates Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav perform well and praised the young U-19 players for fitting in seamlessly and bringing positive energy to the team. She emphasized the importance of maintaining a simple and positive approach to the game.
Mumbai captain Harmanpreet Kaur expressed satisfaction with batting first, although she would have opted to bowl as well. She emphasized the team's intention to play an aggressive, fearless brand of cricket, trusting that positive results will follow naturally. Kaur also stated that the team aims to keep things simple, avoiding unnecessary complications and sticking to a tried-and-tested approach. Additionally, she revealed that Mumbai Indians will have a debutant, Sanskriti Gupta featuring in this match.
Delhi captain Meg Lanning has decided to chase, given her team's past success in doing so. She believes that playing good cricketing shots and having her bowlers stick to the stumps will be key to their success. Lanning also confirmed that Sarah Bryce will feature in the playing XI and will keep stumps as well.
Delhi (Playing XI) - Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad (on debut), Sarah Bryce (WK)(on debut), Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav.
Mumbai (Playing XI) - Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, Sajana S, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Sanskriti Gupta (on debut), Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque.
TOSS - The skipper of Delhi, Meg Lanning has won the coin flip. Meg has elected to BOWL first.
Deep Das Gupta and Mithali Raj are pitchside, and they believe the ground's dimensions will play a significant role. They note that the ground is a bit long down the length, but the sides are relatively short. Mithali observes that the surface is rock-solid and doesn't appear to have any underlying moisture. However, she emphasizes that dew will be a crucial factor at this ground, which might influence the captain's decision after winning the toss.
Here's a quick recap of the tournament opener. The defending champions, Bengaluru, secured a thrilling win against Gujarat in the Women's T20 League opener. Gujarat posted an impressive total of 201, thanks to half-centuries from Australian duo Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney. Bengaluru's chase didn't start ideally, losing their openers inside the Powerplay. However, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, and Richa Ghosh played crucial roles in helping Bangaluru chase down the target with 9 balls to spare.
Delhi, under the leadership of Australian legend Meg Lanning, begins their quest for their first Women's T20 League title. With no injury concerns, Delhi will field a strong lineup, featuring Shafali Verma, who seeks to impress the selectors and find a place back on the national side. New additions Nandini Kashyap and Sarah Bryce will complement experienced overseas players Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, and Jess Jonassen. Delhi's local talent, including Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, and Jemimah Rodrigues, gives them an edge over other teams. With many superstars on display, this match is expected to be an absolute nail-biter. Stay tuned as we will have toss and team updates in a bit.
Mumbai, led by experienced skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, will rely on their quality all-rounders Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, and Natalie Sciver-Brunt to turn the game around. With new additions, Nadine De Klerk and Parunika Sisodia, Mumbai aims to make a strong start. The team's core remains intact regarding local talent, with Saika Ishaque, Sajana S, and Amandeep Kaur set to play key roles.
Welcome to the second match of the Women's T20 League, where Mumbai and Delhi are set to clash at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. Both teams boast impressive lineups, with Mumbai seeking to replicate their inaugural season success and Delhi hungry for their maiden title.