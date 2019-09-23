Tasmania Lose Six Wickets For 12 Runs In Marsh Cup. Watch

Tasmania looked well on course at 172/4 to chase down the target of 186 runs against Victoria in the Marsh Cup on Monday. But in a shocking collapse, Tasmania lost six wickets for 12 runs as they stumbled from 172/4 to 184 all-out, losing the match by a run to Victoria in Perth. Needing 14 more runs to win, Jackson Coleman picked three wickets for Victoria in the 40th over. It was followed by Chris Tremain picking up the remaining two wickets in the 41st over. Cricket Australia posted a video of Tasmania's collapse on Twitter and said, "Tasmania needed five runs to win from 11 overs with five wickets in hand and then: WW.11W.W1W"
Watch the shocking collapse here:
Tasmania needed five runs to win from 11 overs with five wickets in hand and then: WW.11W.W1W #MarshCup | @MarshGlobal pic.twitter.com/vwiAHSKI1o— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 23, 2019
OUT! VICTORIA WIN BY ONE RUN! CAN YOU BELIEVE IT! #VICvsTAS #MarshCup— Victorian Cricket Team (@VicStateCricket) September 23, 2019
For his maiden List A half century and 2-43 with the ball, Will Sutherland is player of the match #vicsdoitbetter #MarshCup pic.twitter.com/vAAMaYoq8z— Victorian Cricket Team (@VicStateCricket) September 23, 2019
Chris Tremain and Jackson Coleman picked four wickets each in the match. Barring Ben McDermott, none of the Tasmania batsmen crossed 30, with six batsmen falling for single-digit scores.
For Victoria, Will Sutherland scored his maiden half-century to help his side get past 150, after they were reeling at 133/7 at one stage. He hit three sixes in Victoria's innings.
Tasmania will next face Western Australia on September 25 while Victoria will clash with Queensland on September 29.