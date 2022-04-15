Ravi Shastri had a successful stint with Team India as head coach as he oversaw two Test series wins in Australia and under his tenure, Team India managed to reach the semi-finals of the ICC events but somehow, they failed to reach the summit clash. The biggest setback came in 2019 as Virat Kohli-led India faced a defeat against New Zealand in the semi-finals of the 50-over World Cup in England. Due to inclement weather, the match had to progress to the reserve day, and Team India faced a batting collapse and, in the end, New Zealand emerged triumphant. This loss still hurts Shastri and he said that if he could change the result of one game in his coaching career, it would be the 2019 semi-final.

India had lost the semi-final clash against New Zealand by 18 runs and they were knocked out of the tournament. The 2019 World Cup was eventually won by England as they defeated New Zealand on the basis of boundary-countback rule in the final after the match and the super over had ended in a tie.

“As coach, that semifinal game against New Zealand in 2019 got over the same day. Unfortunately, it started raining, we had the momentum," Shastri said on ESPNcricinfo.

When the 2019 World Cup semi-final began, India were touted as the favourites. The Kohli-led bunch restricted New Zealand to 239/8 in 50 overs. Chasing 240, India were bundled out for 221.

When asked what result he would like to change from his playing days, Shastri said: "As a player the 87 World Cup semifinal, I think we had a better team than 83 to go the distance and win the final in Calcutta. So that semifinal loss, that hurt."

In the 1987 semi-final, India had faced a loss against England. The tournament was eventually won by Allan Border's Australia.