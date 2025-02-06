Reigning ODI World Cup champions Australia will have to make four changes to their preliminary squad for the Champions Trophy, after brutal blows on Thursday. After Marcus Stoinis announced a sudden ODI retirement, a report claimed that Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood has also been ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to injuries. Earlier Mitchell Marsh pulled out of the Champions Trophy due to back injury. "Cummins has not recovered from the ankle issue that plagued him towards the end of the recent Border Gavaskar Trophy Test series against India, while Hazlewood has developed a hip problem following earlier hip and calf strains," a report in cricket.com.au wrote.

"Both fast bowlers will require an extended period of rehabilitation before they receive the all-clear to return to play, which places a question mark over their involvement in the Indian Premier League which follows the Champions Trophy."

Marcus Stoinis on Thursday announced his immediate retirement from one-day international cricket, leaving Australia needing to replace the all-rounder in their Champions Trophy squad. The surprise announcement is another blow to world champions Australia ahead of the elite eight-team 50-over tournament, which begins on February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai.

"Playing ODI cricket for Australia has been an incredible journey and I'm grateful for every moment I've had in the green and gold," said Stoinis, 35, who made his debut in 2015.

He established himself as a regular in the side the following year, scoring 146 not out against New Zealand at Eden Park and taking three wickets.

"I'll be cheering the boys on in Pakistan," he added.

Stoinis's 50-over international career began against England a decade ago at Old Trafford and he also played his first Twenty20 International on that tour. He played in 74 ODIs and was part of Australia's 50-over World Cup-winning side in 2023.

Advertisement

He said his decision to retire from 50-over cricket was to focus on playing Twenty20 cricket, where he will remain available for Australia.