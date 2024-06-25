Afghanistan (AFG) will be taking on Bangladesh (BAN) in the 52nd game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. The match will be played at the Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent on 25th June 2024 at 06:00 AM IST. Afghanistan have played 6 matches in the tournament and they are currently ranked third on the points table, while Bangladesh have also played 6 matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup and are currently ranked fourth on the points table.

Both teams last played against each other in the 2nd T20I of Afghanistan's tour of Bangladesh in 2023 where Azmatullah Omarzai scored the highest fantasy points for Afghanistan with 95 match fantasy points while Taskin Ahmed topped the fantasy points leaderboard for Bangladesh with 91 match fantasy points.

AFG vs BAN (Afghanistan vs Bangladesh), Super Eight - Match 12 - Match Information

Match: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Super Eight - Match 12

Date: 25th June 2024

Time: 06:00 AM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St VincentAFG vs BAN, Super Eight - Match 12 Preview

In the last match, Afghanistan defeated Australia by 21 runs. The top fantasy player for Afghanistan was Gulbadin Naib who scored 138 fantasy points.

In their last match in this series against India, Bangladesh faced a 50-run defeat. The top fantasy player for Bangladesh was Rishad Hossain who scored 87 fantasy points.

AFG vs BAN, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent is balanced. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 108 runs.

Advertisement

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike.

Weather Report

Temperature will hover around 26.31 °C and humidity is expected to be around 82%. 7.99 m/s winds are expected. Cloudy weather is expected during the match, this may help pacers with movement. Light rain is forecasted which may affect playing conditions.

AFG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan is an all-rounder with an average of 38 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 9.9 and is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. This player is a top-order batter and bats left-handed. In the recent 3 matches, Shakib Al Hasan has scored 36 runs averaging 12 per match. He is also a handy bowler, bowling slow left-arm orthodox and in recent matches has taken 3 wickets, averaging at 15.3 wickets per match. This player has done very well against this opposition, taking 6 wickets in the recent matches. Shakib Al Hasan has been very successful at this venue in the recent 3 games he played here and has taken 2 wickets.

Taskin Ahmed

Taskin Ahmed is a safe bet for your Fantasy Team. This player has an average of 54 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.9. Taskin Ahmed bowls right-arm fast and in the recently played 3 matches, he has taken 3 wickets at an average of 27. This player has done well against this opposition, taking 7 wickets in the recent matches. Taskin Ahmed has a good record at this venue in the last 3 games he played here and has taken 3 wickets.

Advertisement

Mustafizur Rahman

Mustafizur Rahman can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. This player has an average of 57 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.9. Mustafizur Rahman bowls left-arm fast medium and in the last 4 matches, he has taken 4 wickets at an average of 22.5. This player has a very good record against this opponent, taking 3 wickets in the recent matches. Mustafizur Rahman has a good record at this venue in the last 4 matches he played here and has taken 4 wickets.

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. This player has an average of 59 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.8. Rashid Khan is a leg-break googly bowler and in the recent 3 matches, he has taken 4 wickets at an average of 23.5. This player has been very successful against this team, taking 4 wickets in the recent matches.

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Fazalhaq Farooqi is a bowler with an average of 58 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.8 and is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. Fazalhaq Farooqi is a left-arm fast-medium bowler and in the last 3 matches and has taken 3 wickets at an average of 30.7. This player has done very well against this opposition, taking 7 wickets in the recent matches.

Gulbadin Naib

Gulbadin Naib is an all-rounder with an average of 50 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.6 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Gulbadin Naib is a top-order right-handed batter. In the recently played 3 matches, he has scored 24 runs at an average of 8 per match. This player also bowls decently, bowling right-arm medium fast and in recent matches has taken 6 wickets at an average of 5.7 per match. Gulbadin Naib has a very good record against this opponent, taking 2 wickets in the recent matches.

Azmatullah Omarzai

Azmatullah Omarzai is an all-rounder with an average of 34 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.4 and is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. He is a top-order right-handed batter. In the recently played 3 matches, this player has scored 51 runs at an average of 17 per match. Azmatullah Omarzai can also give you some bowling fantasy points, bowling right-arm medium fast and in the recent matches has taken 2 wickets, averaging at 33 wickets per match. He has been very successful against this team, taking 3 wickets in the recent matches.

Tanzid Hasan Tamim

Tanzid Hasan can be a differential pick for your Dream11 Team. Tanzid Hasan has an average of 26 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.5. He is a top-order opening batter and bats left-handed. In the recently played 5 matches, this player has scored 73 runs averaging 14.6 per match.

AFG vs BAN Squads

Bangladesh (BAN): Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam, Towhid Hridoy, Rishad Hossain, Tanzid Hasan and Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Afghanistan (AFG): Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Ishaq, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Fareed Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ibrahim Zadran, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Noor Ahmad

AFG vs BAN Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Jaker Ali

Batters: Gulbadin Naib and Tanzid Hasan

All-Rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Azmatullah Omarzai and Karim Janat

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Captain: Rashid Khan

Vice-Captain: Karim Janat