Super Eight - Match 5 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024, has England taking on South Africa. The match will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, on June 21 at 08:00 PM IST.

ENG vs SA (England vs South Africa), Super Eight - Match 5 - Match Information

Match: England vs South Africa, Super Eight - Match 5

Date: June 21, 2024

Time: 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

ENG vs SA, Super Eight - Match 5 Preview

England have played one match in the Super 8. They beat West Indies to win by eight wickets. South Africa have also played one match in the Super 8, beating the USA by 18 runs.

Both teams last played against each other in the third T20I of South Africa in England in July 2022, where David Willey scored the highest fantasy points for England with 111 points while Tabraiz Shamsi topped the fantasy points leaderboard for South Africa with 163 points.

In the last match played by England, they beat West Indies by eight wickets. The top fantasy player for England was Phil Salt who scored 130 fantasy points.

In South Africa's last match in this tournament, they beat the USA by 18 runs. The top fantasy player for South Africa was Quinton de Kock who scored 117 fantasy points.

ENG vs SA, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, is balanced. The average first-innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 113 runs. The team batting first at this venue has won 40% of its matches. The team winning the toss may decide to bat or bowl depending on the ground conditions.

Pace or Spin?

The pacers have taken 75% of the total wickets at this venue. Hence picking up pacers for your fantasy team should be a good idea. Based on the stats available, we predict that the pitch will continue to assist the pacers.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 29.68 degrees Celsius with 62% humidity. 5.84 m/s winds are expected. Cloud cover is expected, so expect some movement to aid the pace bowlers.

ENG vs SA, Head-to-Head

In the 25 matches played between these two teams, England's bowlers have earned the most fantasy points for their team, while the batters have earned the most points for South Africa.

ENG vs SA, Fantasy Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Philip Salt (ENG)

Phil Salt has an average of 58 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.9 and can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. Salt is a top-order, right-handed batter and also keeps wickets. In the recent five matches, he has scored 147 runs.

Adil Rashid (ENG)

Adil Rashid is a very inconsistent player in terms of fantasy points and can be a high-risk, high-returns pick in your team. He has an average of 53 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.3. Adil is a leg-break bowler and in the recently played five matches, he has taken six wickets.

Samuel Curran (ENG)

Sam Curran is a safe bet for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 51 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of eight. He is a left-handed batter. In the last played five matches, he has scored 91 runs. He can also give you some bowling fantasy points, bowling left-arm medium-fast and in recent matches, he has taken four wickets.

Ottneil Baartman (SA)

Ottneil Baartman is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 42 fantasy points in the last five games and a fantasy rating of 8.2. He bowls right-arm medium-fast and in the last five games, he has taken eight wickets at an average of 11.6.

Tristan Stubbs (SA)

Tristan Stubbs is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 41 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.8. He bats right-handed. In the last five matches, he has scored 20, 27, 0, 33 and 13 runs.

Jonathan Bairstow (ENG)

Jonny Bairstow can be a punt pick for your Dream11 Team. He has an average of 37 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8. Bairstow is a top-order, right-handed batter. In the last few matches, he has scored 48, 31, 8 and seven runs.

Tabraiz Shamsi (SA)

Tabraiz Shamsi is a very inconsistent player in terms of fantasy points and can be a high-risk, high-returns pick in your team. He has an average of 33 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.3. Shamsi bowls slow left-arm chinaman and in the last four matches, he has taken six wickets at an average of 15.8.

ENG vs SA, Squads

England (ENG): Jos Buttler (captain/wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (wicketkeeper), Reece Topley and Mark Wood.

South Africa (SA): Aiden Markram (captain), Ryan Rickelton (wicketkeeper), Ottniel Baartman, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Nandre Burger (travelling reserve) and Lungi Ngidi (travelling reserve).

ENG vs SA, Fantasy Team

Wicket-Keepers: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler and Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow and David Miller

All-Rounders: Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Jofra Archer

Captain: Phil Salt

Vice-Captain: Anrich Nortje

