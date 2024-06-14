Afghanistan (AFG) will be facing Papua New Guinea (PNG) in Match 29 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on June 14 at 06:00 AM IST. Afghanistan have played two matches in the tournament and they are currently ranked second on the points table with four points. Papua New Guinea have also played two games and they are ranked fourth on the table with no points. In the last match played by Afghanistan against New Zealand, the former beat the latter by 84 runs. The top fantasy player for Afghanistan was Rashid Khan who scored 157 fantasy points.

In PNG's last match in this tournament, Uganda beat Papua New Guinea by three wickets. The top fantasy player for Papua New Guinea was Alei Nao who scored 81 fantasy points.

AFG vs PNG (Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea), Match 29 - Match Information

Match: Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea, Match 29

Date: June 14, 2024

Time: 06:00 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba

AFG vs PNG, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, is balanced. The average first-innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 118 runs. The team batting first at this venue has won 35% of its matches. We predict that the team winning the toss will bowl first here.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 24.73 °C and humidity is expected to be around 88%. 2.68 m/s winds are expected. Cloud cover is expected, so expect some movement to aid the pace bowlers.

Advertisement

AFG vs PNG, Head-to-Head

The two teams last played against each other in the Qualifying Play-off 3 of the ICC World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2015, where Nawroz Mangal scored the highest fantasy points for Afghanistan with 93 points while Charles Amini topped the fantasy points leaderboard for Papua New Guinea with 98 points.

AFG vs PNG, Dream11 Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Alei Nao

Alei Nao can be a safe pick for your Dream11 Team. He has an average of 88 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 10. He is a right-arm medium bowler and in the last five matches, he has taken eight wickets.

Asadollah Vala

Assad Vala is an all-rounder with an average of 73 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.9 and can be a good safe pick for your Dream11 Team. He is a top-order left-handed batter, who has scored 47 runs in the last three matches. He also bowls decently, bowling off-break and in recent matches, he has taken five wickets.

Ibrahim Zadran

Ibrahim Zadran is a good-to-have player for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has an average of 67 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.1. The top-order, right-handed batter has scored 149 runs in the recent five matches.

Advertisement

Karim Janat

Karim Janat can be a differential pick for your Dream11 Team. He has an average of 65 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.3. The right-handed batter has scored 111 runs in the recent five games. Janat is also a right-arm medium bowler. He has taken six wickets in recent matches.

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 61 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.6. He is a leg-break googly bowler and in the recently played five matches, Rashid has taken nine wickets.

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Fazalhaq Farooqi is a good-to-have player for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has an average of 60 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.6. He bowls left-arm fast-medium and in the last five matches, he has taken 10 wickets.

Hiri Hiri

Hiri Hiri is a batter with an average of 57 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.6 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He is a top-order, right-handed batter who has scored 44 runs in the recently played five matches.

Sese Bau

Sese Bau is a good-to-have player for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has an average of 55 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.7. The left-handed batter has scored 110 runs in the last five matches.

Lega Siaka

Lega Siaka can be a high-risk, high-returns pick for your Dream11 Team. He has an average of 51 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.3. In the recent five games, the right-handed batter has smashed 70 runs.

Charles Amini

Charles Amini can be a punt pick for your Dream11 Team. He has an average of 48 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.7. The southpaw has scored 71 runs in the recent five matches.

AFG vs PNG, Squads

Afghanistan (AFG): Rashid Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammed Ishaq (wicketkeeper), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen ul Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Fareed Ahmad Malik.

Papua New Guinea (PNG): Assadollah Vala (captain), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, CJ Amini, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau and Tony Ura.

AFG vs PNG, Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Kiplin Doriga

Batters: Gulbadin Naib and Tony Ura

All-Rounders: Assad Vala, Sese Bau, Karim Janat and Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Alei Nao, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq

Captain: Tony Ura

Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan