English batter Tom Banton hit an outrageous six to reach his half-century during the T20 Blast match between Hampshire and Somerset. In the 12th over of Somerset's chase of 209, Nathan Ellis bowled a length ball on off-stump and Banton showed quick hands to hit a reverse-sweep for a six behind point. He brought up his half-century with the shot. The official handle of the T20 Blast tweeted the video of Banton's shot and wrote "That is some way to reach your half-century."

Watch: Tom Banton brings up his half-century in style

That is some way to reach your half-century #Blast22 pic.twitter.com/Rzzrjr4E1p — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 23, 2022

Banton was cleaned up by Chris Wood in the very next over, however, finishing with 54 off 38 deliveries.

Rilee Rossouw also smashed 55 off 28, but a middle-order collapse meant their half-centuries went in vain as Somerset fell short of Hampshire's total by 14 runs.

Hampshire scored 208/5 on the back of James Vince's stunning 62-ball 129. It was his fourth T20 century.

He got support from England's 2022 U-19 World Cup star Tom Prest, who scored 62 off 46 deliveries.

Openers Will Smeed and Banton gave Somerset a great start in their chase, with the former hitting 43 off 27 deliveries.

After Smeed fell, Rossouw came in and upped the tempo even more. But once Banton fell, it triggered a collapse.

Captain Tom Abell made 13, but everyone who came after him fell for single digits, with Rossouw himself losing his wicket in the penultimate over.

Promoted

They eventually reached 194/9.

Chris Wood and Liam Dawson picked two wickets each for Hampshire.