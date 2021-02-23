India fast bowler T Natarajan on Monday took to Instagram to share a picture of his daughter, Hanvika, as she turned four months old. "Our little angel Hanvika," he captioned the photo with his wife and child, and added a heart emoji. "You are our life's most beautiful gift.You are the reason why our life is so much happier.Thank you laddu for choosing us as ur parents.we love u always and forever," he further wrote in his caption for the post.

Natarajan missed the birth of his daughter as he was in Australia after receiving his maiden call-up for the national team. Initially taken only for the T20 International (T20I) series, injuries saw him also make his ODI and Test debuts for the country.

Natarajan was picked for the T20I series after an impressive outing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

His first match in national colours came in the third ODI against Australia in Canberra, where he picked two wickets as India won by 13 runs.

He went on to take three wickets in his T20I debut at the same venue and finished the series with six scalps to his name.

Promoted

His Test debut came in India's historic series-clinching win at the Gabba, where he took three wickets in Australia's first innings.

Natarajan was rested for India's ongoing Test series against England so he could spend time with his family. However, he has been named in the squad for the five-match T20I series beginning March 12.

