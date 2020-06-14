Sushant Singh Rajput, who had played the role of former India captain MS Dhoni in the biopic 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday, Mumbai Police said. The news not only left Bollywood in shock but also the sports fraternity as tributes poured in for the 34-year-old actor. Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, India captain Virat Kohli and former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh were among the sports stars that joined the nation in mourning Sushant Singh Rajput.

Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 14, 2020

"Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends," Virat Kohli tweeted.

Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP. pic.twitter.com/B5zzfE71u9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 14, 2020

"Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP," Sachin Tendulkar said.

Shocked and saddened to hear about the death of #SushantSinghRajput Condolences to his family and friends. A talented actor gone too soon. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 14, 2020

"Shocked and saddened to hear about the death of #SushantSinghRajput Condolences to his family and friends. A talented actor gone too soon," Anil Kumble said.

I really can't believe this! Someone so young and successful?? We actually don't know what goes on the inside, while it looks completely different from the outside! #RIPSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/kQrcdiE11T — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 14, 2020

"I really can't believe this! Someone so young and successful?? We actually don't know what goes on the inside, while it looks completely different from the outside! Broken heart #RIPSushantSinghRajput," Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

Sushant you said we would play tennis together one day .. you were so full of life and laughs .. spreading smiles everywhere you went.. we didn't even know you were hurting this bad the world will miss you .. shaking while I write this .. RIP my friend — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 14, 2020

"Sushant you said we would play tennis together one day .. you were so full of life and laughs .. spreading smiles everywhere you went.. we didn't even know you were hurting this bad the world will miss you .. shaking while I write this .. RIP my friend," Sania Mirza said.

Other sports star like Rohit Sharma, Vijender Singh and Saina Nehwal also paid their tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Extremely heartbreaking news Rest in Peace #SushantSinghRajput. Met him a few times and he was such a jovial guy. Strength to all his loved ones. My heart cries for him. pic.twitter.com/4MkmFpeLXz — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) June 14, 2020

This is distressing, can't come to terms that this has happened. Really disturbing. Brilliant actor RIP brother. pic.twitter.com/eGImqT7SNN — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 14, 2020

Extremely shocked why #SushantSinghRajput — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) June 14, 2020

Gone way too soon. Its shocking and even more sad to loose such a young talented actor and a human. You will be missed on screen dhoni.#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/WCMJUytakW — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) June 14, 2020

I'm deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the suicide of #SushantSinghRajput my heart goes out for his family — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 14, 2020

Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. Met him several times as he spent time with us for Mahi's biopic. We've lost a handsome, ever smiling actor.

Om Shanti! https://t.co/PF2WSP5262 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) June 14, 2020

"He has committed suicide at his residence in Bandra. Our team is there," Manoj Sharma, Additional Commissioner of Police, Western Region, told PTI.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: (555)123-4567 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

Call (555)123-4567