Suryakumar Yadav is a name that has cropped up time and again for much of the IPL 2020. His fine performances for Mumbai Indians received high praise from many former cricketers. Suryakumar Yadav has also been in the news for a couple of other reasons. One being, his omission from the India squads for the tour of Australia, and the other, his now-famous stare-off with Virat Kohli during an IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The stylish right-hander finally broke his silence on the incident and the conversation that took place with the RCB skipper after the match.

During the match, Suryakumar kept his calm even as Virat Kohli stared right at him during the crucial tie. Kohli was seen walking up to Suryakumar while shining the ball, and staring at him.

The MI batsman stood his ground, before proceeding to walk away without uttering a word. The video of the incident viral on social media with many praising Suryakumar Yadav's reaction to the entire face-off with the RCB captain.

Suryakumar said that after the match Kohli was back to normal and even congratualted him on a fine knock.

"I have seen him this energetic in every game. It wasn't as if he was like this in the game against MI. Even when he plays for India or even in franchise cricket and against any team, he is aggressive and energy is always spot on. It was an important match for them (RCB) as well. After the match, he was back to normal. He told me well played," Surkyamar Yadav told Sports Tak in a video posted on YouTube.

"It wasn't anything. It was just in the heat of that moment. I was also a bit surprised that it was highlighted so much," he said of the incident.

Not only did he not lose his cool, Suryakumar starred with the bat to take Mumbai Indians to victory thanks a brilliant 79 off just 43 balls in the chase.

The MI batsman has also made headlines after not being picked in any of the squads for the tour of Australia. Suryakumar spoke of his disappointment but said that the "show must go on".