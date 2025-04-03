In a surprising development on Wednesday, multiple reports claimed Yashasvi Jaiswal has decided to make a shock switch to Goa from Mumbai due to personal reasons, leaving a domestic powerhouse that laid the foundation for the left-hander's blossoming international career. According to news agency PTI, Jaiswal wrote to the Mumbai Cricket Association on Tuesday, expressing his wish to leave Mumbai for Goa, and the governing body swiftly accepted his request. Later in the evening on Wednesday, a report claimed that there was a 'coup underway' in the Mumbai team and 'there is a possibility' that Suryakumar Yadav may also follow his teammate. The report, however also added, sources close to the batter have denied the development.

However, Suryakumar Yadav laughed off the report. He posted the screenshot of a report, which had the caption: "In fact, rumour mills suggest, Suryakumar Yadav is actually playing the lead role in getting players to consider a move". Surya's comment was satirical. "Script writer hai ya journalist? Agar hasna hai toh I will stop watching comedy movies and start reading these articles. Ekdum bakwas," he wrote on X in a post that went viral.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal is the third cricketer from Mumbai in recent times to have moved to Goa after Arjun Tendulkar and Siddhesh Lad. Lad and Tendulkar had moved to Goa ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Jaiswal last played for Mumbai against Jammu and Kashmir in their Ranji Trophy Group A league round match from January 23-25 following the strict implementation of the BCCI directives that all India players should play domestic cricket if not on national duty.

In that game, Jaiswal had made his sole appearance in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season along with India captain Rohit Sharma.

The two India stars flopped on their domestic return, with Jaiswal scoring 4 and 26 as Mumbai lost by five wickets to Jammu and Kashmir for the second time in the tournament's history.

While Jaiswal rose swiftly through the ranks in Mumbai cricket to emerge as one of the brightest batters in the country and duly earned a spot in the national side, it wasn't always a smooth ride for the youngster.

Moving from native Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh at the age of 12 to pursue his cricketing dream, Jaiswal went through several hardships. He spent nights in a tent before he was spotted by coach Jwala Singh who took him under his wings and developed his game.

With PTI inputs