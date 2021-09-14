India and Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman Suryakumar Yadav is celebrating his 31st birthday today. Birthday wishes for the cricketer started pouring in on different social networking sites on Tuesday night as soon as the clock struck 12. India skipper Virat Kohli was among the first few to wish the right-handed batsman. Sharing a photograph of Suryakumar Yadav and him on Instagram stories, Kohli wrote, "Happy birthday, Suryakumar Yadav." He added, "Have the best day and year ahead of you. God bless you." In the photograph, Kohli and Suryakumar were seen in Team India's white-ball jersey, bumping fists while batting.

Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik also wished Suryakumar on Twitter. "Wishing a very happy birthday to one of the rising stars in Indian cricket, Suryakumar Yadav. Keep shining," Karthik tweeted.

Wishing a very happy birthday to one of the rising stars in Indian cricket, @surya_14kumar. Keep shining! pic.twitter.com/mG2hjZELDj — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 14, 2021

The Board of Cricket for Control in India (BCCI) also wished the batsman on his special day by sharing a video of Suryakumar's first T20I half-century on Twitter. "Stylish & fearless batsman, Safe pair of hands on the field, Here's wishing #TeamIndia's Suryakumar Yadav, a very happy birthday. Let's sit back & enjoy his first T20I half-century," BCCI captioned the post on Twitter.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also wished Suryakumar on the special occasion by sharing a photograph of him in India's blue jersey. Along with the snap, ICC wrote, "SKY's the limit! Happy birthday to India star Suryakumar. How much of a say will he have at the #T20WorldCup?"

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians posted an animated video of Suryakumar's journey from playing gully cricket to representing India, on Twitter. "When the SKY is grey, it takes courage, passion, talent, hard work and patience to turn it BLUE. Paltan, join us in wishing Suryakumar Yadav a very happy birthday," MI tweeted.

"Happy birthday to the limitless Sky Suryakumar Yadav. Have a great quarantine day," India's spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which starts on September 19.

Suryakumar has also been named in India's squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which will be played in the UAE and Oman in October and November.