India created history on Sunday as they edged past New Zealand by four wickets in the summit clash of Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Sunday. Chasing 252 against the Blackcaps, India reached home in 49 overs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This was India's third Champions Trophy title which is the most by any team. Earlier, they clinched the coveted the trophy in 2002 (joint winners with Sri Lanka) and 2013. After the thrilling victory over the Kiwis, there were celebrations all over the ground as the players were overjoyed with the win.

Amid the celebrations, star batter Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma gave their fans another couple goals moment. After the emphatic win, Kohli was seen hugging Anushka on the ground and the duo then shared an adorable moment, which left the fans awestruck.

Virat Kohli hugging Anushka Sharma after the win.pic.twitter.com/47z1Mk4U4E — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 9, 2025

It is worth noting that Anushka has been strongest pillar for Kohli, who can always be seen supporting the star batter from the stands during the matches.

Not only them, but India skipper Rohit Sharma was seen celebrating the win with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira.

"It's been amazing, we wanted to bounce back after a tough Australian tour, and wanted to win a big tournament, so to win the Champions Trophy is amazing. Lovely playing with a bunch of such amazing youngsters. So much talent in the dressing room, they're taking Indian cricket further in the right direction. We're happy to share our experience and try and make an impact whenever we get a chance (role of the seniors) but these guys are stepping up in a massive way and that's why we're such a strong team. These are the things you look forward to when you've played for so long and have had such a long career, you look forward to playing under pressure and you walk in and put your hand up," said Kohli during the post-match presentation.

"I think to win titles, which has been missing in the past, the whole team has to step-up in different games. And you can see in this tournament, over the course of five matches, everyone has put their hand up somewhere or the other and that's why we've ended up winning this tournament. People have made such impactful knocks, such impactful spells and it's only a collective effort which can win you a title," he added.