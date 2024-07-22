New India head coach Gautam Gambhir has firmly denied reports and rumours that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) rejected his requests for coaching staff personnel. Instead, Gambhir expressed that his requests to the BCCI were largely accepted. Gambhir also announced the names of two people who are set to join his support staff - Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate. Gambhir's first series as India head coach begins on Saturday, July 27, as India tours Sri Lanka for 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs.

Appearing at a press conference for the first time since being appointed as Team India head coach, Gambhir refuted claims that the BCCI had not agreed to his requests.

"Really happy with the BCCI. They have agreed to most of the things I've asked for. I was surprised to read all those news (about BCCI rejecting his demands)," said Gambhir in the press-conference.

"The crux of the support staff will remain the same," he confirmed. Gambhir stated that T Dilip, the fielding coach during Rahul Dravid's tenure, will continue in his role.

"Abhishek Nayar as assistant coach, Ryan ten Doeschate as assistant coach," confirmed Gambhir. "I feel there could be assistant coaches working and focusing on all three departments rather than one specific department. That's the reason we now have two assistant coaches. That's the way we will go forward as well," added Gambhir.

Nayar and ten Doeschate are two men Gambhir worked in close quarters with during IPL 2024, as Kolkata Knight Riders won a third IPL title. Nayar was the assistant coach of KKR, while ten Doeschate was their fielding coach.

Gambhir confirmed that Nayar, T Dilip and former India leg-spinner Sairaj Bahutule are travelling with the India squad to Sri Lanka, while ten Doeschate will join the team directly in Colombo.

Gambhir stated that the entire support staff will be finalised after the Sri Lanka tour.

"We still have one month after the Sri Lanka tour, and we can finalise after the tour. Importantly, I've worked with Ryan and Abhishek closely during the IPL. I enjoyed working with them, they are thorough professionals, and there can't be a bigger and better opportunity now," said Gambhir.

South African pacer Morne Morkel has been reported to be requested by Gambhir to also join the coaching staff.

