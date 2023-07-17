Team India's squad for the Asian Games 2023 became the talk of the town, ever-since it was announced. With Asian Games coinciding with the ODI World Cup, the BCCI has named a second-string Indian team for the continental event in Hangzhou. The men's cricket event will be held from September 28-October 8. The team, which will be lead by Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, also features the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh and others. Out of all the players, former India opener Aakash Chopra was surprised with the inclusion of Arshdeep into the squad.

Punjab Kings star pacer Arshdeep, who has played 26 T20Is and 3 ODIs for Team India, is known for his brilliant death bowling. Chopra stated it's shocking that the team is not considering Arshdeep for the ODI World Cup.

"I am surprised Arshdeep Singh's name is in this team. I am surprised because they are not considering him for ODIs at all. You didn't consider him for the ODIs as well in the West Indies," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"Now you are not considering him for the Asia Cup and are already keeping him out of the World Cup list. What has happened? When I see Arshdeep Singh, it seems like there is a huge upside, he is a player for the long haul and can play all three formats, at least both white-ball formats, but they have not kept him currently," he added.

Arshdeep has not been included in the upcoming ODIs against West Indies. However, he has been named in the upcoming five-match T20Is against the Caribbeans.

The Asian Games squad will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad while IPL stars like Jitesh Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, etc. have been picked for the squad.

In terms of stand-by players, Sai Kishore, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda and Sai Sudharshan have been picked.