Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) registered their first home victory of IPL 2025 on Thursday, beating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 11 runs in a close finish. RR looked in control of the run chase, but Josh Hazlewood's 19th over turned the game in favour of the home side, as RCB conceded just one run and picked up two wickets. As the game-changing over took place, fans and the RCB dugout got to witness the unfiltered jubilation of their stalwart Virat Kohli, who was fielding at the boundary.

With RR needing just 18 runs off the final two overs, Australian pacer Hazlewood got the wickets of the well-set Dhruv Jurel and Jofra Archer in back-to-back deliveries. After Archer got out, Kohli was at his animated best near the RCB dugout.

Kohli could be seen fist-pumping and high-fiving with the other players in the RCB dugout.

Watch: Virat Kohli unfiltered as RCB beat RR in Bengaluru

In the 20th over, when Wanindu Hasaranga got run out, Kohli was even more overjoyed. After seeing the run out being confirmed by the third umpire, Kohli realised that victory was certain and shared energetic high-fives with the dugout.

Having previously lost three home games in IPL 2025, this was RCB's first victory of the season in front of their passionate fans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Chasing 206 to win after Bengaluru's 205-5, Rajasthan looked comfortable before Dhruv Jurel was dismissed by Hazlewood in the 19th over of the chase.

Jurel scored a 34-ball 47 and was removed with 17 needed off 9 balls for the win.

Hazlewood removed England's Jofra Archer on the next ball, leaving Royals reeling with 17 needed off the final over.

Earlier, Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli hit a 42-ball 70 to steer Bengaluru to a par score on a batting friendly Bengaluru wicket.

Openers Kohli and Phil Salt raced to 59-0 in the powerplay before Salt was removed on 26 in the seventh over with the team on 61-1.

Kohli then built an important 95 run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal before finally falling in the 16th over to Archer.

Padikkal, who was batting very well, fell soon after a 27-ball 50, with Bengaluru on 161-3.

Quick wickets towards the end took away the momentum before key cameos by Tim David (23) and Jitesh Sharma, who remained unbeaten on 20.

Archer was Rajasthan's standout bowler and finished with 33-1. Sandeep Sharma took 2-45 and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga finished with 1-30.

With AFP inputs