Indian cricket team batsman Virat Kohli already has millions of fans all around the world and it looks like he has gained one more admirer in former WWE champion Drew McIntyre. The Scottish professional wrestler took to Twitter to show praise on Kohli after he slammed a century against Sri Lanka to continue his brilliant run of form. “Even by his standard, today's knock was insane. Virat Kohli is a different breed. Surely, he'll go past Tendulkar and reach 50 ODI tons?!” he posted on his account.

Even by his own standard today's knock was insane. Virat Kohli is a different breed 🐐 Surely he'll go past Tendulkar and reach 50 ODI tons?! pic.twitter.com/Cd8sQHfCQd — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 15, 2023

The comparisons between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are nothing new and with Kohli slowing inching towards his 50th ODI ton, McIntyre said that Sachin's ODI record will surely get broken.

This was not the first time that McIntyre has posted about an Indian cricket team player. The former WWE champion, who is also an ardent cricket fan, earlier praised Suryakumar Yadav for his brilliant performance in 2022. He even tweeted out his picture and called him a “six hitting machine”.

The century scored by Kohli in the third ODI encounter against Sri Lanka was his third in four matches.

Thanks to the brilliant innings, Kohli surpassed Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene to become the fifth highest run scorer in ODI history. With 46 centuries in ODI cricket, he also became the fastest to score 74 centuries in all formats – bringing him even closer to breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record.

Kohli was awarded the Player of the Series award after scoring 283 runs in three matches against Sri Lanka at an average of 141.5. The former Indian skipper was also successful in maintaining a formidable strike rate of 137.37.

