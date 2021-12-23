New Zealand superstar pacer Trent Boult proved that he is no dud with the bat as he powered his team to a last-ball win in a domestic encounter in the Super Smash event in New Zealand. Boult hit a towering six over the mid-wicket boundary to help his team go past the finishing line in fine style. Pacer Ed Nuttall was sadly at the receiving end as Northern Brave registered a one-wicket win. Boult sounded ecstatic with the win and said that it was a pleasure to provide that sort of entertainment to the crowd that had turned up for the match.

Trent Boult on the mic after hitting a SIX off the final ball to win it for the Northern Brave.#SparkSport #SuperSmashNZ@ndcricket @SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/wAwJby3imQ — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) December 23, 2021

Batting first, Canterbury Kings couldn't get going and were restricted to 107 runs in 17.2 overs. Boult bowled a tight spell and gave away 21 runs in three overs while grabbing two wickets in the process.

Spinner Ish Sodhi also claimed two wickets while J Walker registered best figures of three for 13 runs in four overs.

In reply, Northern Brave also struggled to put on a partnership and were rocked by a superb bowling spell of Blake Coburn and Nuttall.

Promoted

Nuttall endured a remarkably mixed outing. Defending eight runs in the final over, he grabbed three wickets and gave away only two runs in the first five balls before Boult spoiled his party with a winning hit that sailed over the crowd on the last ball of the match.

The win pushed the Northern Brave side to the top of the Super Smash table.