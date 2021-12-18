Former India batter Sunil Gavaskar feels that the change in white-ball captaincy might help Test skipper Virat Kohli play with a free mind. Kohli, who hasn't scored a century in more than two years, is third in the list of the all-time century-makers in international cricket after Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting. Earlier this month, the BCCI named Rohit Sharma as captain of India's ODI team, replacing Kohli, who had relinquished his T20 captaincy after the T20 World Cup last month.

Gavaskar said that Kohli can regain his magic touch after being relieved off captaincy in the limited-overs formats.

"We may see the Virat from two years ago, slamming centuries after centuries," the former India skipper said during an interaction on SportsTak.

Speaking about Rohit Sharma, Gavaskar believes that the 34-year-old has the potential to be an efficient leader in white-ball cricket, especially after his performances for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

"We have also seen that when Rohit Sharma was made captain of Mumbai Indians, he took those scores of 20, 30 and 40 runs and converted them into big scores. When you are captain, you play with a lot more responsibilities. Your shot selection gets better," he said.

The 71-year-old said that India might see a better version of Rohit Sharma after the latter was appointed as captain in white-ball cricket.

"You know you have to set an example and MI reaped the benefits by winning the title five times. It is possible to see Rohit score even more runs once he is the white-ball captain," he added

Promoted

India are all set to play South Africa in a three-match Test series, followed by a three-match ODI series.

Rohit Sharma will miss the Test series due to an injury and has been replaced by Priyank Panchal in the squad but is expected to return and lead the side in the ODIs.