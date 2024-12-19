Indian cricket stalwart Virat Kohli was involved in a heated exchange with a few media persons at the airport, after the conclusion of the third Test against Australia in Brisbane. Kohli, who likes to maintain keep his personal life away from the spotlight that comes with his career, wasn't reportedly happy to see him and his family members being captured by the media. Seeing cameras capturing him and his children at the airport, Kohli reportedly lost his cool. However, it was later discovered that it was only a misunderstanding.

It has been reported that a few journalists were interviewing Australian pacer Scott Boland, when Kohli and his family were spotted at the airport. The cameras shifted focus to Kohli, seeing which the India star wasn't happy

Kohli was taken aback by Channel 7 cameras focusing on him and his family. He was involved in a tense conversation with a TV reporter over the fact that his privacy wasn't being respected.

"It was upon seeing the waiting cameras that Kohli became a little heated over what is largely a misunderstanding when he thought the media was filming him with his children," a reporter at the airport said on 7NEWS.

"With my kids I need some privacy, you can't film without asking me," Virat Kohli could be heard saying.

However, the matter cooled down when Kohli was assured that his children weren't being filmed. Kohli, as per a report, even shook the hands of a Channel 7 cameraman after getting the required assurances.

Kohli hasn't had the most fruitful of outings in Australia. Barring a second innings hundred at Perth, the iconic batter has struggled to score runs. In a total of 4 other outings with the bat, Virat has only managed to score 26 runs.

As for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the series remains level 1-1, after Australia won the Adelaide Test, cancelling the lead India attained after winning in Perth. The Brisbane encounter, on the other hand, ended in a draw due to frequent rain interruptions.

The two teams are scheduled to face-off next in Melbourne, in the Boxing Day Test, starting December 26.