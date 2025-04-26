There is the no denying the fact that Indian Premier League has helped multiple talents grow big in India. The tournament that was started in the year 2008 has produced several stars so far. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav all are a telling example of how IPL could help players improve themselves and eventually shine with their performance at bigger stages. Through IPL, many Indian domestic players get chance to play and learn against international stars, including those from overseas. The salaries that are offered to the players is just another value that IPL adds. For example, a young talent Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is just 14 years old, has been bagged by Rajasthan Royals for a massive price of Rs 1.1 crore.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar heaped praises on IPL in his column for Sportstar but also pointed out the difference for a player playing in the T20 extravaganza and domestic cricket in India.

"What this IPL has shown is that once again, one performance can catapult an unknown player into the reckoning for higher honours. This is in stark contrast to performance in the National Championship, the Ranji Trophy, where top-notch deeds do not even get headlines," wrote Gavaskar.

The ex-India batter also said that one good season of IPL could be so fruitful for a player that even an entire Ranji Trophy career could not do. He also gave solution on how the disparity could be minimised.

"There are many instances of these one-match performers being out of the game in a season or two, but one season of IPL often gives them much more than a whole career in the Ranji Trophy. While this imbalance can be attributed to the appeal of the IPL to the masses and thereby the huge broadcast and sponsorship rights, it does leave a sour taste in the mouth, especially for those who play almost thrice the number of cricketing games as in the IPL," said Gavaskar.

"As if to rub salt into the wounds, at the end of the Ranji and domestic Vijay Hazare, Syed Mushtaq Ali seasons, those who have played the whole season do not even make the lowest base price of Rs 30 lakh of an uncapped IPL player. This imbalance can be reduced to a great extent if other associations, like Mumbai, match the BCCI's payments to Ranji players," he added.