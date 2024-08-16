Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff spoke in depth about his horrific car crash while filming for BBC's Top Gear in 2022, with the incident leaving him with significant facial injuries that required surgery. Following the incident involving Flintoff, BBC suspended the production of the show, with the former England also receiving 9 million pounds in compensation for the ordeal. In a series titled Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams on Tour, Flintoff opened up on the post-traumatic experience, revealing that he is struggling to ask for help.

"I genuinely should not be here after what happened. I don't want to sit and feel sorry for myself. I don't want sympathy. I'm struggling with my anxiety, I have nightmares, I have flashbacks - it's been so hard to cope. But I'm thinking if I don't do something, I'll never go. I've got to get on with it. I am struggling already and I need help. I really am. I'm not the best at asking for it. I need to stop crying every two minutes," Flintoff revealed.

"I've got to look at the positives, I've got another chance, and I'm going to go at it. I'm seeing that as how it is - a second go. But you see that, and it pales into insignificance in comparison. You come to a place like this and you see all these kids, it's inspiring, because all of them have had hardship in their lives. It's bizarre, I'm getting quite emotional as I'm speaking...I'm going to have to put my sunglasses on!," Flintoff added.

Flintoff returned to cricket as part of England's coaching staff for the Test tour of India earlier this year. In the latest footage, which aired earlier this week, Flintoff also revealed that he was contemplating on whether to travel to India for the tour due to anxiety, which made it hard for him to leave his home.

Flintoff is currently in his first full-time coaching position with Northern Superchargers, in The Hundred.