Pro Kabaddi Auction 2024 LIVE Updates: The auction for the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League has resumed on Day 2 after a short break, with players going under the hammer in Mumbai. Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi has been the most expensive buy on Day 2, having been bought by UP Yoddhas for Rs 25 lakh. Meanwhile, Jang Kun Lee will mark his return to the PKL in 2024 after joining the Patna Pirates for Rs 17.5 lakh. Meanwhile, Raider Sachin Tanwar emerged as the most expensive buy on Day 1. Sachin, who played for the Patna Pirates last season, was acquired for Rs 2.15 crore by Tamil Thalaivas.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Pro Kabaddi Auction 2024 LIVE Updates, PKL Season 11

August 16 2024 12:21 (IST) Pro Kabaddi Auction 2024 LIVE: Double delight for Dabang Delhi! Dabang Delhi acquire the services of Md. Mijanur Rahman (Raider, Cat C) and Mohammad Baba Ali (Defender, Cat C) for Rs 13 lakh and Rs 13.5 lakh, respectively.

August 16 2024 12:18 (IST) Pro Kabaddi Auction 2024 LIVE: Titans sign another defender! Player: Mohammad Malak

Playing Position: Defender, Cat C

Price: 13 L

Team Telugu Titans

August 16 2024 12:17 (IST) Pro Kabaddi Auction 2024 LIVE: Another Korean joins PKL! Player: Chai-Ming Chang

Playing Position: Raider, Cat C

Price: 13 L

Team: Bengal Warriorz

August 16 2024 12:15 (IST) Pro Kabaddi Auction 2024 LIVE: Jang Kun Lee is back! Player: Jang Kun Lee

Playing Position: Raider, Cat C

Price: 17.50 L

Team Patna Pirates

August 16 2024 12:14 (IST) Pro Kabaddi Auction 2024 LIVE: Bulls sign another raider! Player: Pramot Saising

Playing Position: Raider, Cat C

Price: 13 L

Team Bengaluru Bulls

August 16 2024 12:12 (IST) PKL Auction 2024 Live: U Mumba join the party! Player: Amin Ghorbani

Playing Position: Defender, Cat C

Price: 14 L

Team: U Mumba

August 16 2024 12:11 (IST) PKL Auction 2024 Live: Telugu Titans rope in Milad Jabbari! Player: Milad Jabbari

Playing Position: Defender, Cat C

Price: 13 L

Team: Telugu Titans

August 16 2024 12:08 (IST) PKL Auction 2024 Live: Iranians continue to attract interest! Player: Vahid RezaEimehr Playing Position: Defender, Cat C Price: 17.10 L Team Gujarat Giants

August 16 2024 12:05 (IST) PKL Auction 2024 Live: Bulls sign Thongkruea! Player: Hasun Thongkruea Playing Position: Defender, Cat C Price: 13 L Team: Bengaluru Bulls

August 16 2024 12:04 (IST) PKL Auction 2024 Live: Hamid moves to Patna! Player: Hamid Mirzaei Nader

Playing Position: Defender, Cat C

Price: 13 L

Team: Patna Pirates

August 16 2024 11:59 (IST) PKL Auction 2024 Live: Huge boost for Pirates' defense! Player: Hamid Mirzaei Nader

Playing Position: Defender, Cat C

Price: 13 L

Team: Patna Pirates

August 16 2024 11:58 (IST) PKL Auction 2024 Live: Bastami stays with Thalaivas! Player: Amirhossein Bastami

Playing Position: Defender, Cat C

Price: 16L

Team: Tamil Thalaivas (FBM: Final Bid Match)

August 16 2024 11:55 (IST) PKL Auction 2024 Live: Huge steal from Pink Panthers! Player: Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki Playing Position: All Rounder, Cat C Price: 13L Team: Jaipur Pink Panthers

August 16 2024 11:54 (IST) PKL Auction 2024 Live: Tamil Thalaivas splash cash for Moein Safaghi! Player: Moein Safaghi Playing Position: All Rounder, Cat C Price: 13L Team: Tamil Thalaivas

August 16 2024 11:53 (IST) PKL Auction 2024 Live: Gujarat take FBM for Nabibaksh! Player: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh Playing Position: All Rounder, Cat C Price: 13.6L Team: Gujarat Giants (FBM: Final Bid Match)

August 16 2024 11:52 (IST) PKL Auction 2024 Live: Amir joins Puneri Paltan! Player: Amir Hassan Noroozi

Playing Position: All Rounder, Cat C

Price: 13.4L

Team: Puneri Paltan

August 16 2024 11:50 (IST) PKL Auction 2024 Live: Recap of Day 1! Visvanth V, Rohit Gulia, Vishal Bhardwaj and Vaibhav Garje all went unsold on Day 1. They had a base price of Rs 20 lakh. Meanwhile, Iran's Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh was the most expensive buy on Day 1, after being bought for Rs 2.07 crore by Harayan Steelers.

Visvanth V, Rohit Gulia, Vishal Bhardwaj and Vaibhav Garje all went unsold on Day 1. They had a base price of Rs 20 lakh. Meanwhile, Iran's Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh was the most expensive buy on Day 1, after being bought for Rs 2.07 crore by Harayan Steelers. Copy Link

August 16 2024 11:47 (IST) PKL Auction 2024 Live: Hello! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the men's Pro Kabaddi League 2024 auction. A total of 20 players were sold on Day 1, with Sachin Tanwar being the most expensive buy of the ongoing edition. Sachin, who played for the Patna Pirates last season, was acquired for Rs 2.15 crore by Tamil Thalaivas.