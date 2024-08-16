Pro Kabaddi Auction 2024 LIVE Updates: The auction for the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League has resumed on Day 2 after a short break, with players going under the hammer in Mumbai. Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi has been the most expensive buy on Day 2, having been bought by UP Yoddhas for Rs 25 lakh. Meanwhile, Jang Kun Lee will mark his return to the PKL in 2024 after joining the Patna Pirates for Rs 17.5 lakh. Meanwhile, Raider Sachin Tanwar emerged as the most expensive buy on Day 1. Sachin, who played for the Patna Pirates last season, was acquired for Rs 2.15 crore by Tamil Thalaivas.
12:21 (IST)
Pro Kabaddi Auction 2024 LIVE: Double delight for Dabang Delhi!
Dabang Delhi acquire the services of Md. Mijanur Rahman (Raider, Cat C) and Mohammad Baba Ali (Defender, Cat C) for Rs 13 lakh and Rs 13.5 lakh, respectively.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the men's Pro Kabaddi League 2024 auction. A total of 20 players were sold on Day 1, with Sachin Tanwar being the most expensive buy of the ongoing edition. Sachin, who played for the Patna Pirates last season, was acquired for Rs 2.15 crore by Tamil Thalaivas.