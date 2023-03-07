A big subject of debate among fans on social media and in the cricketing fraternity, KL Rahul continues draw attention. Owing to a string of unimpressive performances on the field, Rahul was dropped from India's playing XI for the third Test against Australia. Away from the Test whites, Rahul arrived at the jersey launch event of his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, where his remarks became a talking point among fans once again. As the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) unveiled their jersey for the IPL 2023 season, Rahul was asked about his take on 'strike-rates' in T20 cricket.

The opening batter, who had once branded the 'strike-rate obsession' overrated, maintained his stance, suggesting, the pace with which a batter needs to play depends on the target.

"I think strike rate is over-rated. But it depends upon the demand, like if you chase 140 - you don't need to go with 200 strike rate - it depends upon the current situation," he said at the event.

Gautam Gambhir, who is the mentor of the Lucknow franchise, was also present at the jersey launch event. Speaking of Rahul, Gambhir said that the team is lucky to have a 'stable-headed' captain like him.

Rahul's place in the Indian team has been questioned over the last few months, with the Karnataka lad failing to produce consistent performances in all three formats of the game.

As far as IPL goes, Rahul has a formidable record with the bat. In 109 matches in the T20 league, the opening batter has scored 3889 runs at an average of 48.01 and a strike-rate of 136.22.

Though Rahul has been a consistent performer with the bat in the IPL, he hasn't been able to lift the coveted T20 trophy with any of the four franchises he has played for so far.

