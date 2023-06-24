Since the announcement of the India squad for the West Indies series, there's been plenty of chatter around some of the selection affairs. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee's decision to drop Cheteshwar Pujara and not pick Sarfaraz Khan has seen them earn plenty of flak. India great Sunil Gavaskar is one of those who isn't pleased with the selectors' decision. Launching a scathing attack, Gavaskar slammed the selection committee for overlooking Sarfaraz's domestic performances, even advising the batter to stop playing Ranji Trophy.

Sarfaraz has had a stunning record in the Ranji Trophy, amassing 556 runs in six games at an average of 92.66 in the 2022-23 campaign that included three centuries. The right-handed batter also scored 982 runs at an average of 122.75 in the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy campaign which included four tons.

In a chat on India Today, a bemused Gavaskar admitted that he doesn't know what else Sarfaraz needs to do in order to be picked for the Indian national team.

"Sarfaraz Khan has been scoring at an average of 100 in all past three seasons. What does he have to do to be picked in the squad? He might not be in the XI, but you pick him in the team."

"Tell him that his performances are being recognized. Otherwise, stop playing Ranji Trophy. Say, it's of no use, you just play IPL and think you are good enough for the red ball game as well," he added.

In his First Class career, Sarfaraz has scored 3505 runs in 37 first-class matches at an average of 79.65, including 13 centuries. There aren't many players in the history of First Class cricket in India who have been as impressive with the bat. Yet, Sarfaraz continues to be snubbed.