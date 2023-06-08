It was an intense first day at the World Test Championship final at The Oval on Wednesday. After India opted to bowl against the Pat Cummins-led team, the Rohit Sharma-led side's pacers came out all guns blazing. Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami took wickets. However, Australia too fought well. Travis Head scored a ton while Steve Smith batted with skill as Australia gained the upper-hand in the match. One aspect of Smith's batting were his facial expressions. He gave unique expressions while facing good deliveries from Shami and Co.

Watch: Smith's Expression Appreciating Shami's Bowling While Batting Viral

Australia reached 327 for 3 at stumps on the the opening day of their World Test Championship Final against India on Wednesday. Travis Head and Steve Smith were batting on 146 and 95 respectively at close of play on Day 1 as Australia added 157 runs in the final session which had 34 overs without losing any wicket. The duo added 251 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand. Earlier, Australia, who were invited to bat, had added 97 runs in the post-lunch session in 28 overs for the loss of one wicket. They were 73 for 2 at lunch after opener David Warner made 43 off 60 balls. Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur took a wicket each on the day. Brief Scores: Australia 1st Innings: 327 for 3 in 85 overs (David Warner 43, Travis Head 146 batting, Steve Smith 95 batting; Mohammed Siraj 1/67, Shardul Thakur 1/75, Mohammed Shami 1/77). With PTI inputs