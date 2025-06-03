In search of his first Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) icon Virat Kohli scripted a huge record on Tuesday. During the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Kohli overtook Shikhar Dhawan to become the player with most fours in the tournament. Before the match, Kohli and Dhawan were tied on 768 fours. Kohli hit Kyle Jamieson for a boundary in the fourth over to go past Dhawan, who retired from all forms of cricket last year. Kohli ultimately got out on 43 after hitting three boundaries. In doing so, he became the first ever player to hit over 770 fours in IPL.

With both teams hoping to win their maiden title in the league, the team managements decided to go in with the tried and trusted and remain unchanged for the final. RCB have decided to go ahead without Tim David, who had missed their last two matches with an injury.

On the biggest occasion for the franchise, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer said his players are in a good mindset and will play it like a final.

"I want to give positive signs to my mind and body. I feel it's an amazing day, here at the moment. Crowd here is electrifying, just want to cherish it. Boys in a brilliant mindset," he said at the toss.

Asked what they discussed in the pre-match meeting, Iyer said, "All we talked about in the meeting was about how keeping calm gives the best results. That's been the message throughout. We hope to embrace the occasion. I'm absolutely fine. We're gonna play it like a final. Have envisioned lifting the trophy."

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar said they would have also liked to bowl first on this wicket.

"We also wanted to bowl. Surface looks hard. Will try to put on a good total. Till now we've played well, it's just another game for us. We'll give it our best.

"It's a big stage but it's just another away game for us. Everyone's played well till now, will try to do the same now. Same team. Looks a good pitch, flat, mix of red and black soil. Should be good to bat," said Patidar.

