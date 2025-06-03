Former India head coach Ravi Shastri had a massive brainfade moment ahead of the IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). In what is a repeat of Qualifier 1, PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl against RCB at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, Shastri made a huge blunder at toss, suggesting that PBKS won the toss and opted to bat. He was quick to apologise for his mistake before correcting himself by confirming that Shreyas opted to bowl.



"I want to give positive signs to my mind and body. I feel it's an amazing day, here at the moment. Crowd here is electrifying, just want to cherish. Boys in a brilliant mindset. All we talked in the meeting was about how keeping calm gives the best results. That's been the message throughout. We hope to embrace the occasion. I'm absolutely fine. I want to say it's just another game, but it's a final, we're gonna play it like a final. It's going to be a tremendous feeling, just thinking about lifting the trophy. Already envisioned it, all in the mind right now. Want to go out and execute to the best of our abilities," Shryeas said at the toss.

"We also wanted to bowl. Surface looks hard. Will try to put on a good total. Till now we've played well, it's just another game for us. We'll give it our best. It's a big stage but it's just another away game for us. Everyone's played well till now, will try to do the same now. Same team. Looks a good pitch, flat, mix of red and black soil. Should be good to bat," RCB captain Rajat Patidar added.

There were no changes to side.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Starting XI: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood

Punjab Kings Starting XI: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.