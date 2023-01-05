Steve Smith went past Don Bradman as he slammed his 30th Test century during the ongoing third Test match between Australia and South Africa in Sydney. Smith piled on the misery on the Proteas even as left-handed opening batter Usman Khawaja stayed unbeaten on 195. Smith acknowledged the applause from the crowd and then Khawaja. He then pointed towards the dressing room before placing down his bat and mimicking a chainsaw. The video of Smith's "chainsaw" celebration after the century has gone viral and the former Australia captain explained the reason behind it during a press conference.

"This morning Marn was complaining about getting chainsawed. Anrich's ball that got him out kicked up a bit and he got chainsawed," Smith laughed. So, I said to him, 'I thought you were out caught on about 70 anyway, so you'll be alright, no worries.'

"He goes, 'Stop being so negative, Steve. I hope you get chainsawed today,'

"So I said, 'Alright, when I get 100, I'll reference the chainsaw,'" Smith said.

Smith broke a plethora of records with his century. He is now tied with Matthew Hayden as Australia's third highest century maker in Test cricket with only Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting ahead of him.

He is also the second fastest to the mark globally behind Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.

