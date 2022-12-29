Running the batter out at the non-striker's end if he/she leaves his/her crease before the ball is bowled is still a controversial mode of dismissal in cricket. While some fans and experts are in support of the law, others think that it should be removed as it is unfair. Marylebone Cricket Club -- the custodians of the laws of cricket -- had earlier this year moved the mode of dismissal from the 'unfair play' section of their laws to the 'run out' section which was adopted by ICC from October 1.

Whatever be the opinion of the fans and experts, but the fact cannot be ignored that the batters at times, gain an unfair advantage of leaving their crease early at the non-striker's end. To tackle this amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the mode of dismissal, the bowlers usually try to warn the batters who do such an offence rather than dismissing them at the first time.

A similar instance was seen when Australia pacer Mitchell Starc got agitated and warned South Africa batter Theunis de Bruyn in the recently-concluded secon Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

On day 4 of the Boxing Day Test, Starc was going to bowl the last ball of the 17th over during the South African innings. However, de Bruyn left his crease well before Starc could have released the ball from his hands.

Starc didn't bowl that delivery and when he returned from the follow-up, he warned the batter.

"Stay in your crease. It's not that hard," said Starc.

"Stay in your crease, it's not that hard!"



Part 2 of Starc v de Bruyn #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/I6bPWXAOSX — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 29, 2022

South Africa were on the wrong end of a "hammering" against rampant top-ranked Australia on Thursday, losing the second Test by 182 runs and with it the series.

The loss capped a dismal first two Tests for the visitors who slumped by six wickets in the opener at Brisbane inside two days, with a potential face-saving third match at Sydney still to play.

(With AFP Inputs)

