Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Updates: Zimbabwe Win Toss, Elect To Bat Against Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Updates: Sri Lanka face Zimbabwe in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Zimbabwe have won the toss and elected to bat first.
2nd ODI, Live: Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka.© AFP
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Updates: Sri Lanka face Zimbabwe in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Tuesday. Sri Lanka lead the three-match series 1-0, courtesy their 5-wicket win over the visitors in the first ODI on January 16. The hosts will aim to take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series, with the final ODI scheduled to be played on Friday, January 21. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Second ODI from the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy
2nd ODI, Zimbabwe in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2022, Jan 18, 2022
Play In Progress
SL
ZIM
38/0 (5.5)
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 6.51
% chance to win
SL 62%
ZIM 38%
Batsman
Takudzwanashe Kaitano
10 (16)
Regis Chakabva
25* (20)
Bowler
Nuwan Pradeep
27/0 (3)
Dushmantha Chameera
11/0 (2.5)
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Live
No run.
Six!
On a length, around middle. Takudzwanashe Kaitano taps it towards mid on. A single taken.
Good-length delivery, around off. Takudzwanashe Kaitano hangs back and looks to block it out. But the ball goes off the bottom edge over the stumps. Dot ball.
Touch fuller, around middle and leg. Regis Chakabva pushes it towards mid on and takes a quick single.
On a length, around off. Takudzwanashe Kaitano defends it out off the back foot.
Fuller ball, on middle. Takudzwanashe Kaitano presents the full face of his bat and pushes it onto the stumps at the non-striker's end. Another dot ball.
Back of a length, on middle. Takudzwanashe Kaitano covers his line and blocks it watchfully.
An outswinger, outside off, on a length. Takudzwanashe Kaitano leaves it alone.
Dushmantha Chameera drops it short this time, on the body. Takudzwanashe Kaitano pulls it over mid-wicket. The ball doesn't reach the boundary ropes but the batters take two runs. There was an easy third there, but the batters settle for two.
Fuller ball, around off. Takudzwanashe Kaitano jabs it out towards cover-point. Dot ball.
Good-length delivery, outside off. Regis Chakabva leaves it alone. A much better over by Nuwan Pradeep this time.
Full, on middle. Regis Chakabva drives it to Jeffrey Vandersay at mid on.
On a length, on middle. Regis Chakabva defends it out.
Touch fuller, outside off. Takudzwanashe Kaitano opens the face of his bat and guides it towards deep point. There is protection in the deep. A single taken.
On a length, on the pads. Takudzwanashe Kaitano blocks it on the leg side.
FOUR! Top shot! Nuwan Pradeep overpitches this one, on middle. Takudzwanashe Kaitano shows the full face of his bat and drills it down the ground for a boundary.
FOUR! A boundary to end the over! Much fuller, outside off. Regis Chakabva leans and looks to drive, but he manages to get a thick outside edge over the slip cordon for a boundary.
Good-length delivery, around off. Regis Chakabva shows the full face of his bat and blocks it out.
An outswinger, outside off. Regis Chakabva does not fiddle with it.