Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Updates: Sri Lanka face Zimbabwe in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Tuesday. Sri Lanka lead the three-match series 1-0, courtesy their 5-wicket win over the visitors in the first ODI on January 16. The hosts will aim to take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series, with the final ODI scheduled to be played on Friday, January 21. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Second ODI from the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy