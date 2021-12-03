Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 5 Live:Sri Lanka have declared their second innings of the first Test match at 345/9 and set the target of 297 runs in front of visitors West Indies at the Galle International Stadium. Dhananjaya de Silva top-scored for Sri Lanka in the second innings with his brilliant knock of 155 runs. Dhananjaya remained not out and was dominating the West Indies bowlers. He added 124 runs with Lasith Embuldeniya for the 9th wicket -- the highest for Sri Lanka in Test cricket. West Indies, who scored 253 runs in the first innings, will now have a tough job ahead of them on the final day of play. (SL VS WI, 2nd Test, Day 5 LIVE SCORECARD)

