Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Score
Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Updates: West Indies need 297 runs on Day 5 at Galle International Stadium to win the second Test and level the two-match series against Sri Lanka.
SL vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Updates© AFP
Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 5 Live:Sri Lanka have declared their second innings of the first Test match at 345/9 and set the target of 297 runs in front of visitors West Indies at the Galle International Stadium. Dhananjaya de Silva top-scored for Sri Lanka in the second innings with his brilliant knock of 155 runs. Dhananjaya remained not out and was dominating the West Indies bowlers. He added 124 runs with Lasith Embuldeniya for the 9th wicket -- the highest for Sri Lanka in Test cricket. West Indies, who scored 253 runs in the first innings, will now have a tough job ahead of them on the final day of play. (SL VS WI, 2nd Test, Day 5 LIVE SCORECARD)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Score Straight From Galle International Stadium
2nd Test, West Indies in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2021, Nov 29, 2021
Day 5 | Morning Session
SL
204&345/9d
WI
253&43/1 (16.4)
Galle International Stadium, Galle
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.58
% chance to win
SL 52%
Draw 40%
WI 8%
Batsman
Jermaine Blackwood
24* (50)
Nkrumah Bonner
13 (29)
Bowler
Ramesh Mendis
24/1 (8)
Praveen Jayawickrama
13/0 (3.4)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IND vs NZ 2021, check out the Schedule and Live Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.