Pakistan took control of the proceedings on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle on Saturday. Star pacer Shaheen Afridi led Pakistan's charge with four wickets on Day 1 as the Babar Azam-led side kept Sri Lanka under the pump. Shaheen gave Pakistan the first breakthrough in the morning session as he forced Karunaratne to chop a delivery on to his stumps. Shaheen pitched a good length delivery outside off, and Karunaratne came forward to defend it, but ended up getting a thick inside edge, rattling the off stump.

Shaheen ended with figures of four for 58 as Pakistan bowled out Sri Lanka for 222 in the first innings.

Fellow pacer Hasan Ali and leggie Yasir Shah also took two wickets each, while Naseem Shah and Mohammad Nawaz also bagged a wicket each.

In-form batter Dinesh Chandimal restored some parity for Sri Lanka with a well-crafted knock of 76 to force Sri Lanka past the 200-run mark.

Apart from Chandimal, Oshada Fernando and Maheesh Theekshana also played cameos of 35 and 38.

In reply, Pakistan were 22 for two at stumps.

Kasun Rajitha dismissed Imam-ul-Haq early into the Pakistan innings, while Prabath Jayasuriya scalped Abdullah Shafique ahead of the close of the day's play.

Sri Lanka recently hosted Australia for three T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests.

After losing the T20I series 2-1, Sri Lanka won the ODI series 3-2, and the Test series ended in a 1-1 draw.

Sri Lanka are currently third in the World Test Championship points table while Pakistan are fourth.