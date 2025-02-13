YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has been facing a lot of heat over his controversial remarks on comedian Samay Raina's roast show 'India's Got Latent'. During his appearance on the show, Ranveer, also known as 'BeerBiceps' asked a contestant: "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" Amid nationwide outrage over his remarks, star India batter Virat Kohli has unfollowed Ranveer on Instagram. Few years back, Ranveer had clicked a picture with Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma at an event.

Screenshots of Kohli's following list have gone viral on social media.

As per reports, Ranveer has lost over 8,000 followers on social media.

Ranveer is set to appear before police in a couple of days to record his statement as an FIR has been filed against him, Samay, Apoorva Makhija, Ashish Chachlani and the producers of 'India's Got Latent'.

Both Ranveer and Samay have issued their apologies, while the episode has been taken down on YouTube. In fact, India's Got Latent have deleted all the episodes from their channel.

Amid backlash, Ranveer has tried to defuse the situation by issuing a video apology where he called his comment a "lapse in judgement" and that "comedy is not his forte".

The row has also triggered a massive debate on freedom of speech and what constitutes decency.

The cyber police, which have registered a First Information Report in the case, issued notices on Tuesday to the social media influencer and others including "guests" and "judges" who had participated in the past episodes of 'India's Got Latent', an official said on Wednesday.

Samay Raina, on the other hand, said his only "objective was to make people laugh and have a good time".

"Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you," Mr Raina posted on X.