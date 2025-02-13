Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has ushered in a new era with the appointment of Rajat Patidar as their captain for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The decision has been met with praise from RCB head coach Andy Flower, who expressed his confidence in Patidar's leadership qualities. Speaking about the new skipper, Flower highlighted Patidar's patience and calm demeanour as key attributes that make him an ideal leader. "Regarding Rajat, I liked his patience and simplicity. A player should have such qualities for a game like IPL. Rajat has the patience to observe everything calmly. No matter how many ups and downs he sees, he does not lose focus on the game," Flower said.

The veteran coach further emphasized that Patidar possesses all the essential traits required to captain a side in a high-pressure tournament like the IPL.

"Rajat has all the qualifications to be a captain," he added.

With the backing of the team's management and senior players, Patidar now steps into a crucial role, aiming to lead RCB toward their long-awaited IPL glory. Fans will be eager to see how he takes on this challenge in the upcoming season.

Patidar, known for his solid batting, now shoulders the responsibility of leading RCB in their pursuit of IPL glory. His appointment continues the rich legacy of leadership at the club, following in the footsteps of cricketing greats such as Rahul Dravid, Kevin Pietersen, Anil Kumble, Daniel Vettori, Virat Kohli, and Faf du Plessis.

Patidar's appointment marks a significant moment for RCB, as the franchise looks to build on its rich legacy of leadership.

RCB has long been home to some of the most influential leaders in the game, and Patidar's elevation to the role reflects the team's faith in his abilities. With his tactical awareness and fearless approach, he will look to guide the team to success and cement his place among the franchise's iconic captains.

Rajat Patidar has captaincy experience as a part of Madhya Pradesh (MP) team across all formats. In last year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he led MP to the finals and played a crucial role in their campaign with 428 runs in 10 matches at an average of 61.14, a strike rate of over 186 and five fifties, ending as the second-highest run-getter in the tournament.

Patidar's game against spin and ability to hit sixes against them have been standout features of his game.

He has been one of RCB's standout Indian talents since 2022, scoring 799 runs in 24 innings at an average of 34.73 and a strike rate of 158.84, with a century and seven fifties. His century against LSG during the 2022 IPL eliminator is a standout knock, making him the first uncapped player with a century in the IPL playoffs.

Last season for RCB, he scored 395 runs in 13 matches at an average of over 30 and a strike rate above 177, with five fifties. His fiery knocks were crucial in RCB's late surge into playoffs after just one win in the first eight games.

He has also played an ODI and three Tests for India, having made his international debut against South Africa in 2023-end, playing a fiery 22-run knock.

In Tests, he struggled against England at home last year, with just 63 runs across six innings and best score of 32.

