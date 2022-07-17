Pakistan captain Babar Azam continued his rich vein of form in the ongoing first match against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium as he completed his seventh Test ton. No Pakistan batter was able to stay at the crease for long, and it was Babar who kept Sri Lanka at bay, leading Pakistan's fightback. The right-handed batter completed his century in the 85th over of the innings and he brought up the three-figure mark in 216 balls.

Babar's knock has helped Pakistan to get close to Sri Lanka's total, and he would hope that his innings helps Pakistan win the match to take a 1-0 lead in the series. In the first innings, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 222

Earlier on Day 2 of the ongoing Test, Babar completed 10,000 international runs and, in the process, he became the fastest Pakistan batter to achieve this particular milestone. Babar took just 228 innings to bring up 10,000 international runs, 20 fewer innings than the second-placed Javed Miandad.

Former Pakistan opening batter Saeed Anwar had taken 255 innings while Mohammad Yousuf completed the feat in 261 innings. Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq had taken 281 innings to bring up 10,000 international runs.

Promoted

Babar is currently at the No.4 spot in Test rankings, only behind Joe Root, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.

The Pakistan skipper is 14 points ahead of the fifth-placed Rishabh Pant.