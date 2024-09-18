Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test, Live Streaming: Sri Lanka will be taking on New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series, starting from Wednesday in Galle. The Dhananjaya de Silva-led side will be coming to this clash after acing a 1-2 defeat in a recently-concluded three-match Test series against England. New Zealand, on the other hand, arrived in India few days back to play their one-off Test against Afghanistan. However, the match got abandoned without a ball being bowled as for the first two days, the groundstaff at the Greater Noida stadium failed to make the ground match ready due to wet outfield. Later, the heavy rain resulted in the match getting cancelled.

This will be a crucial series for both the sides as they are fighting for a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, which will be played in June 2025 at the Lord's.

When will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be played on September 18, 2024.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be played at Galle International Stadium, Galle.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test match start?

Advertisement

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test match will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test match?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be telecast live in Sony Sports network TV channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test match?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India and also on FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)