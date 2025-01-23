BCCI's recent 10-point diktat on players, after Indian cricket team's disastrous performance in the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, had the whole world talking. From making playing in domestic cricket mandatory to restricting number of days wives and families can stay with the team to limited endorsement shoots, the rules have come in place to set the house in order. Following the diktat, senior players like Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill are playing Ranji Trophy after a long gap.

The 10 diktats make it mandatory for players to seek India coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors' Ajit Agarkar's approval for any relaxation, including the duration of stay for their families on tour. The Board has approved only a two-week window for families to stay with the players during overseas tours that exceed 45 days, besides imposing restrictions on personal staff, and commercial shoots.

Australia's World Cup-winning Michael Clarke gave his take on the diktats.

"It shows India's culture is very different to Australia's. Because a lot of those things in the Australian team are a no-brainer, are a given as part of being in that international setup. The first-class cricket one, for example, to me, I think is great. Our domestic system has been strong, and it's because players go back generally when they can, and play Sheffield Shield Cricket, BBL, One-Day, whatever it is," Clarke said on ESPN Cricinfo.

"There are some other points there that I don't know why it is even a conversation, I don't know why it needs to be in writing."

Clarke, however, found a gray area regarding one of the 10 diktats involving restrictions on wives and families in the Indian camp on Tours.

"The one I found hard, because throughout my career, we went though both sides with players, partners and wives not being allowed sometimes, then being allowed the whole time. The balance was always difficult because You got guys who were older, who were married with kids, you got guys that are single," Clarke said.

"So, from the perspective of the team, if the partners are not allowed to come the whole time, is the single guy allowed to bring someone back to the hotel bar and have a drink with her? Where's the balance? I don't know how it is going to work. I just think it is a really touchy one because some people find it more difficult being away from home. People with kids find it really hard. I understand the reasoning. I understand the team culture to grow that friendship. With so much cricket, it's hard for players. I may you can pay for it."