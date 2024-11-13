Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming: Sri Lanka will be squaring off against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday in Dambulla. The two-match T20I series between the two teams ended in a 1-1 draw with the visitors winning the second match by five runs. Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out due to a leg injury and has been replaced by Adam Milne. New Zealand are being led by veteran spinner Mitchell Santner.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka have their own injury woes, with leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out due to a hamstring strain. Dushan Hemantha has been drafted in, but Jeffrey Vandersay is expected to take the lead role.

When will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st ODI match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st ODI match will be played on Wednesday, November 13.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st ODI match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st ODI match will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st ODI match start?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st ODI match will start at 02:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 02:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st ODI match?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st ODI match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network channel.

Where to follow the live streaming of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st ODI?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website alongside FanCode app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

With AFP Inputs