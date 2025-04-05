The third ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui faced an extremely strange problem. In the 39th over of the Pakistan batting innings, there was a massive power failure in the stadium, causing all the floodlights to shut off instantly. This left the players in complete darkness, unable to see the play. The incident could've proved to be very dangerous as well, happening just as Kiwi pacer Jacob Duffy was about to deliver his ball.

With Pakistan on 218/8 in the 39th over, the lights at the stadium shut off exactly when Duffy was about to release his delivery, with Tayyab Tahir on strike.

Watch: Power failure in New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd ODI



Unusual blackout at Bay Oval during New Zealand vs Pakistan match!

Just as Jacob Duffy was about to bowl to Tayyab Tahir, the stadium lights went out, causing a brief halt in play.

Fans and commentators were left in surprise and amusement!

Luckily, the lights came back, and... pic.twitter.com/vhwipSM9NP — Yash Bhimta (@BhimtaYash) April 5, 2025

Pakistan's brittle batting was exposed again as a Ben Sears-inspired New Zealand won the third and final one-day international by 43 runs Saturday to sweep the ODI series 3-0 in convincing fashion.

The tourists were dismissed for 221 off 40 overs in response to New Zealand's 264-8, in a match shortened to 42 overs after a delayed start at Mount Maunganui. It followed the pattern of the first two games, with the hosts winning the opener in Napier by 73 runs, followed by an 84-run victory in Hamilton.

New Zealand also dominated the preceding T20 series, winning 4-1.

Pakistan struggled throughout the tour to adjust to the sustained bounce and movement of New Zealand's seam attack and their batsmen were again guilty of rash shots at Bay Oval.