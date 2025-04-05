Story ProgressBack to home
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Sanju Samson On Cusp Of Surpassing Shane Warne For Historic Feat
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE Score, IPL 2025: PBKS are looking for their third straight win, as they face RR in a match they dubbed as 'El Clasico'.
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: High-flying Punjab Kings (PBKS) square off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their IPL 2025 clash at Mullanpur on Saturday. Led by captain Shreyas Iyer, a new-look Punjab Kings have got off to the perfect start, winning their first two games convincingly. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have struggled to get going, losing their first two games, but finally picked up their first win by beating Chennai Super Kings in their previous game. RR are also expecting the return of Sanju Samson as captain, who should be fit to play the whole game. (Live Scorecard)
- 18:54 (IST)
- 18:50 (IST)PBKS vs RR LIVE: Samson on cusp of surpassing Shane WarneSanju Samson, should he win as captain for RR today, will register his 32nd win as leader of Rajasthan Royals. This would see him overtake the legendary Shane Warne, who had 31 wins as RR captain.Warne, of course, also led RR to the inaugural IPL title in 2008.
- 18:48 (IST)Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: Nitish Rana to the partyNitish Rana stepped up for the first time, as RR narrowly beat CSK in their previous game. Rana scored a brilliant 81 off just 36 balls, tearing apart the CSK bowling in the opening 10 overs. RR will be hoping for more runs from him.
- 18:45 (IST)
- 18:38 (IST)PBKS vs RR, IPL 2025 LIVE: Samson to return?Is Sanju Samson going to make his return as the captain of Rajasthan Royals? The 30-year-old has not been able to captain in the first three games due to a finger injury. However, he is expected to have gotten the clearance from BCCI's medical staff.
- 18:28 (IST)PBKS vs RR LIVE: Iyer in incredible formShreyas Iyer has had a phenomenal start to the season. He's smashed half-centuries in both games, slamming 97 in the first and then 52. What's even more crazy? He is yet to get out! In fact, Iyer hasn't gotten out in a run chase since IPL 2024.
- 18:18 (IST)IPL 2025: Nail-biter in store?Games between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals always seem to go down to the wire. In fact, all but one of their contests in the last 4 years have been decided either in the last over, or by a margin of 5 runs or less. Remember Rahul Tewatia's iconic finish some years ago?
- 18:15 (IST)PBKS vs RR LIVE: The new 'El Clasico'?Punjab Kings dubbed their clash against Rajasthan Royals as 'El Clasico' (The Classic) on social media, leading to mixed reactions from fans. However, what can't be denied is that this match has provided top-notch entertainment in recent years.
