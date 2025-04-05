Hardik Pandya is under a lot of focus after Mumbai Indians' loss against Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2025 match on Saturday. The atmosphere was electric when Mumbai managed to bring the equation down to 29 needed from 12 deliveries in pursuit of a daunting 204-run target in Lucknow's home den. Lucknow skipper Rishabh Pant turned to the franchise's most experienced quick, Shardul Thakur, and handed the responsibility to see off the penultimate over.

With Tilak and Hardik Pandya holding the striker and non-striker's end, one expects nothing but a high-class belligerent strokeplay, which leads to destruction. However, Tilak, who was struggling to muster up boundaries up to that point, continued with it while Hardik too fell flat in his attempt to make a case for Mumbai's victory. Five balls into the penultimate, Mumbai decided to swap Tilak for Mitchell Santner, raising questions about the visitors' approach.

Even after retiring Tilak, MI's fate didn't change; as the five-time champions surrendered a 12-run defeat, their third in the 18th edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League. In fact, in the last over, Hardik Pandya even denied Santner a single, as he wanted to take full responsibility in taking MI over the line.

The move puzzle former India spinner Mirali Kartik. "I did not understand what MI were trying to do. If you feel that Tilak is not having a good day, he is not able to strike it well, you brought in Santner, and he scored 2 runs off 1 ball. If you brought Santner in with the belief that he can hit big, then why didn't they take a single in the last over? The shots that Pandya missed, who knows, Santner could have hit them for sixes," Kartik said on Cricbuzz.

"I think MS Dhoni started this trend of denying singles. Now many players are doing this," he added.

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya admitted that his side fell short in key moments. Speaking after the game, Pandya pointed out lapses in the field and a few tactical errors that eventually cost them the match. "Disappointing when you lose. If we had to be honest, in the field, 10-12 runs we gave too much. We fell short in the end," he said, acknowledging the fine margins that defined the outcome, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Pandya, who rolled his arm over once again, reflected on his bowling contribution and his approach. As he had his first fifer, he ended with 5/36.

"Always enjoyed my bowling. I don't have many options but I read the wicket and use smarter options. I never go for wickets, but I try to make batters make mistakes. Today was one of those days," he explained.

The MI skipper also addressed the team's underwhelming performance with the bat.

"As a batting unit, we fell short. We win as a team, we lose as a team. I take full ownership," Pandya stated, taking responsibility for the collective effort.

One of the talking points from the match was the decision to retire out Tilak Varma during the chase.

Clarifying the move, Pandya said, "We needed some hits, he was not getting those. In cricket some of those days come, when you try but they don't come."

With the loss, Mumbai Indians continue to struggle for rhythm this season, but Pandya remains hopeful.

"Just play good cricket, I like to keep it simple. Take better calls, be smart in bowling, take chances in batting. It is a long tournament, you get a couple of wins and get into the rhythm," he added.

