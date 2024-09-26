Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score 2nd Test Day 1
SL vs NZ Live Score Updates 2nd Test Day 1: New Zealand look to bounce from a shock defeat in the series opener as they face Sri Lanka in the second Test in Galle.
SL vs NZ Live Score Updates 2nd Test Day 1: New Zealand look to bounce from a shock defeat in the series opener as they face Sri Lanka in the second Test in Galle. Kiwis head coach Gary Stead feels his side must adapt to the tricky Galle surface if they are to avenge their hard-fought. Despite not having played a warm-up match, the Kiwis showed resilience by taking a first-innings lead, but Sri Lanka's experience in home conditions ultimately helped them secure a close victory on the final morning. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, moved up to third place in the World Test Championship standings after their win in the first Test. A win in the second Test could significantly boost their chances of securing a spot in the final at Lord's next June. (Live Scorecard)
Right then, the first Test went into the final day and thankfully, there wasn't that much of rain around. There is the threat of rain throughout the next five days as well but let's hope that we get to see few interruptions and more cricketing action. Stick around as the toss and team sheets are;t far away.
New Zealand haven't had a great time so far in the subcontinent and with a crucial series against the mighty Indians on the horizon, the Kiwis will be desperate to take vital WTC points from Sri Lanka in order to keep their chances of another final alive. They did show glimpses of their best in that first Test match but the batting in that fourth innings was a letdown with only Rachin Ravindra adapting brilliantly to the spin-friendly conditions late in the game. Tim Southee will be hoping that his batters step up and also his bowlers are able to control things a bit better this time around.
Sri Lanka have a spotless record against the Kiwis at Galle and that win in the first Test has now propelled them to third in the WTC points table, leaving them with an outside chance of making it to the final. It was really a gritty showing as the Lankans managed to channel their best from the win against England at the Oval against New Zealand. Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis did a fine job with the ball whereas Kamindu Mendis was the lone centurion of the first game. The Lankans will now look to clean sweep the series.
Hello and a warm welcome to Day 1 of the 2nd Test match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. The hosts lead the series 1-0 and if the first game was anything to go by, we might be in for some riveting action over the course of the next five days or so.
... MATCH DAY ...
Is Sri Lanka making a late surge towards the World Test Championship final? It sure looks like it! After a stunning win against England at The Oval, the Lankans followed it up with a thrilling victory over New Zealand in the first Test of their two-match series. This win has catapulted Sri Lanka to third in the WTC standings, just behind India and Australia. The hosts will be riding high on confidence, especially after coming from behind to secure this crucial victory. Back on home soil, Dimuth Karunaratne is once again leading from the front, piling up runs at the top. Pathum Nissanka, who missed out in the last game, will be eager to make his mark in the second Test. Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva provide solid middle-order stability, while Kusal Mendis, in his new role, impressed with a well-crafted half-century. However, all eyes were on Kamindu Mendis, the young sensation who smashed his fourth century in just his seventh Test, becoming the fastest Sri Lankan to reach that milestone. Lanka's bowling, led by the spin maestro Prabath Jayasuriya, was once again in top form. Jayasuriya grabbed another fifer, making him an unstoppable force on subcontinent pitches. He was well-supported by Ramesh Mendis and DDS, though the pacers Lahiru Kumara and Asitha Fernando will need to step up in the second game. For New Zealand, it felt like the match slipped from their grasp despite several opportunities. Openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway must convert their starts in these spin-friendly conditions. While Kane Williamson showed flashes of brilliance with a fifty, the Kiwis need him to fire in a big way. Rachin Ravindra’s gritty 92 in the second innings kept them in the game, but he lacked support from the other end. Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips added some quick runs, but the team’s struggles against spin were glaring. On the bowling front, William O'Rourke was outstanding, bagging a five-wicket haul and following it up with three more in the second innings. Ajaz Patel also made the most of the spinning conditions, but Mitchell Santner’s struggles were concerning. In fact, Phillips picked up more wickets than Santner, raising questions about the latter's role. The second Test will also be played at Galle, Sri Lanka’s fortress, where the hosts have won four of their last five Tests. New Zealand, despite their poor record in Sri Lanka, showed enough fight to suggest they can level the series. Will Sri Lanka extend their dominance and inch closer to the WTC final, or will New Zealand bounce back and end the series on level terms? We’ll find out soon!