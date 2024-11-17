Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI, Live Score Updates
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI, Live Updates: Sri Lanka are all set to face New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI, Live Score Updates© AFP
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI, Live Updates: Sri Lanka are all set to face New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday in Pallekele. The Mitchell Santner-led side will try to put it's best foot forward, in order to bounce back in the series. Earlier on Wednesday, Kusal Mendis and Avishka Fernando both slammed centuries to set up a convincing 45-run victory for Sri Lanka in the rain-interrupted first ODI in Dambulla. Sri Lanka posted a commanding 324-5 in 49.2 overs before rain stopped play. New Zealand, chasing a revised target of 221 off 27 overs, were restricted to 175-9 in the day-night game. (Live Scorecard)
2nd ODI, New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2024, Nov 17, 2024
Play In Progress
SL
NZ
36/2 (8.5)
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.08
Batsman
Will Young
15 (22)
Mark Chapman
4* (4)
Bowler
Dunith Wellalage
18/1 (3.5)
Maheesh Theekshana
3/1 (2)
SL vs NZ, 2nd ODI, Live Updates
No run.
No run.
No run.
FOUR! Mark Chapman gets off the mark in good fashion!
Floated, full and on off, Will Young drives it towards long off for a single.
Mark Chapman comes out to the middle now. It has started to drizzle a bit as well.
OUT! DRAGGED ON! Maheesh Theekshana strikes now! He pushes this through quicker almost around 100 clicks. Fuller and around off, angling in sharply. Henry Nicholls stays in his crease and tries to play it away from his body but only manages to get an inside edge back onto his pads and then it rattles the stumps. New Zealand two down now!
Fires one full and on middle, Henry Nicholls knocks it to the left of the bowler.
Floated, full and no middle, Henry Nicholls prods forward and blocks it out.
Quicker, short again and on middle, Henry Nicholls pushes it back to the bowler.
Flatter, short and around off, Henry Nicholls punches it to short covers.
Flatter, full and on middle, Will Young drills it towards long on for a single.
Darts one full and on leg, Will Young clips it through square leg for one.
Gives this one some air, full and on middle, Henry Nicholls drives it down to long on for a run.
A bit quicker, short and on middle, Henry Nicholls pats it back to the bowler.
Flighted, full and on middle and leg, Henry Nicholls uses his feet and tucks it to short mid-wicket.
Quicker, short and on off, Henry Nicholls stabs it out to short covers.
Floated, full and around leg, turns further into the leg side, Henry Nicholls misses his flick. Wided.
Tossed up, full and on middle, Will Young knocks it towards mid on for a quick single.
Slightly quicker, full and on middle, Henry Nicholls works it towards mid on. Just 2 runs off the over!