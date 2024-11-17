Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI, Live Updates: Sri Lanka are all set to face New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday in Pallekele. The Mitchell Santner-led side will try to put it's best foot forward, in order to bounce back in the series. Earlier on Wednesday, Kusal Mendis and Avishka Fernando both slammed centuries to set up a convincing 45-run victory for Sri Lanka in the rain-interrupted first ODI in Dambulla. Sri Lanka posted a commanding 324-5 in 49.2 overs before rain stopped play. New Zealand, chasing a revised target of 221 off 27 overs, were restricted to 175-9 in the day-night game. (Live Scorecard)